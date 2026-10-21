BAD HAIR DAY Vance Blindsided by Fake MAGA Heckler: ‘You Suck!’ The incident was the latest in a string of rally disruptions as Trump and Vance barnstorm the country ahead of the midterm elections.

A protester disguised in a suit and red MAGA cap came within striking distance of Vice President JD Vance as he headlined an Ohio rally for embattled Republicans.

Not long after Vance took the stage in Cincinnati, the male heckler emerged in the audience several feet behind the vice president, quickly discarding his hat as he shouted angrily.

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Vance turned around as the man screamed "You Suck!" X

“You suck!” he could be heard saying during his mostly inaudible tirade.

Vance, looking unfazed, turned around as Secret Service agents pounced on the protestor and escorted him out to the chants of “USA! USA!”

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The vice president then joked that the man was clearly a Democrat because of his unkempt hair.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks during a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center, in Sharonville, Ohio, US October 21, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

“Okay, ladies and gentlemen. Now that guy, that guy, he was trying to pretend to be MAGA. Do you know how? You notice how he took off this “Made America Great Again” hat and threw it down? Here’s the problem, ladies and gentlemen: he told on himself because when he took that hat off, it was very obvious that he has not washed his hair in about three months,” Vance said.

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“And we all know that the people who haven’t washed their hair in three months, they vote for Democrats, not for Republicans.”

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Sen. Jon Husted, (R-OH), Rep. Warren Davidson, (R-OH), gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Ohio State Senator Rob McColley, attend a campaign rally at the Sharonville Convention Center, in Sharonville, Ohio, US October 21, 2026. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS Jacquelyn Martin/via REUTERS

Vance was in Ohio stumping for embattled Republican Vivek Ramaswamy—who has faced bipartisan criticism over a vile ad attacking his opponent in the Ohio governor’s race—as well as GOP Senate candidate John Husted.

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton has long claimed she was sexually abused as a child by her stepfather, and has been estranged from her mother since 1978, when Arthur stood by her husband in court.

In the twisted ad, Donna Arthur called her daughter a liar—something that Vance doubled down on at the rally, even after Ramaswamy was slammed for using personal family trauma for political gain.

Despite Vance making light of the protest on Wednesday, some observers, including Fox News hosts, raised concerns about the protester’s proximity to the vice president.

The incident was the latest in a string of disruptions at rallies involving the president or vice president as they barnstorm the country ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

In Kansas this week, for example, Trump was repeatedly interrupted while stumping for Sen. Roger Marshall as shouted slogans and personal insults such as “I f---ing hate you, I hate you”. Trump dismissed them as “paid protesters” and “losers.”

Vance was also interrupted while speaking at a North Carolina rally earlier this week when a protester standing directly behind him shouted, “Release the Epstein files.”

Several people piled on Blake at the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

And in particularly ugly scenes last week, at least two men attacked a female protester at a Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

Video footage appeared to show one of the men throwing multiple punches at the woman’s face, pulling her hair, and putting her in a headlock before uniformed law enforcement officers arrived to take her away.

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