WHO’S HIDING WHAT? Epstein’s Brother Demands Murder Probe After Forensics Bombshell He also demanded that the president be questioned. Thomas Concordia/Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

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Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is demanding a murder probe into the child sex trafficker’s death, and says Donald Trump himself should be questioned as part of it.

The demand follows a statement on Monday from forensics expert Professor Michael Freeman, who said that the marks on Epstein’s neck were suggestive of a homicide, rather than suicide. Freeman, editor of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, was given the New York City medical examiner’s files relating to Epstein’s death by Mark Epstein, the pedophile’s younger brother.

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“Dr. Freeman has conclusively shown that the injuries on Jeffrey’s body could not have come from a suicide,” Epstein told Metro. “That only leaves homicide on the table. Then you have got to wonder, who killed him? And who had him killed?”

Mark Epstein has called for a murder probe. Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Mark Epstein has long pushed the idea that his brother’s death in August 2019 in a federal jail in Manhattan—which was officially ruled a suicide—could have been a killing. Epstein was in jail awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

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“Why is the Justice Department covering this up? Who are they protecting? A true homicide investigation should be conducted.”

“This [is the] kind of study that should have been done years ago. When you look at all the facts, it points to a homicide,” he added.

“An American citizen was killed in a federal prison, and the government is covering him up. The American population should be concerned about that, because who is next?”

Dr. Michael Freeman made the bombshell claim during a lecture in London. KELLY JAMES/Maastricht University

He added: “The DoJ is covering it up. Who is in charge of the DoJ? The Attorney General—but who does he work for?

“Who would be on the list of people that would want to see Jeffrey dead, and who could orchestrate this? Someone should be asking Donald Trump what he knows about this.”

“I am not accusing him of anything,” he added. “But any investigator would say he is a person of interest.”

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Trump has repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes, although the two men are known to have socialized together. Trump says their relationship later broke down.

Still, the president has come under immense political pressure from both sides of the aisle after he appeared to stall the release of the FBI’s files, despite running for office on a promise to publish them in their entirety.

The prison cell of Jeffrey Epstein following his suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. U.S. Department of Justice

Freeman is a cause-of-death and bias-and-error investigator on in-custody cases. He has worked for U.S. attorneys general and worked on the George Floyd case.

He presented his findings to the London legal society Middle Temple on Monday after a year of studying the files. He did not see Epstein’s body, and while he intends to publish the findings, they have not yet been peer-reviewed.

The fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists said the marks on Epstein’s neck were broken and ragged, splitting off into a Y shape. He said a textbook hanging would have a smooth line.

Draft statement announcing Jeffrey Epstein's death dated the day before he was found dead in his jail cell. Department of Justice

He told the New York Times that he had an initial thought when he first saw the images: “Wait a minute, that doesn’t look like a hanging mark.”

“The pattern and distribution and multitude of injuries are not explained by a suicidal hanging,” he told the Temple.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, he said there were signs of an assault on the body of the disgraced financier.

Epstein was arrested and indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019. He died in his jail cell just weeks later. Handout ./REUTERS

He claimed there were fingernail marks on his neck, which “would be consistent with strangulation, particularly from behind. And the attempt by the victim to try to remove the ligature from the neck.”

He also said he would have expected there to have been a picture of the body before it was taken down. A guard is understood to have found the body and called a co-worker, and between them they took him down and tried to revive him.

He told the BBC that “the injuries and the way the body was found don’t match up. There’s only one remaining explanation then, and that is that the death was as a result of a homicide.”

It was consistent with his claimed to CBS News. “The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging,” he said. “And the injuries that were attributed to something other than potentially a physical struggle or assault were just overlooked.”

President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

He went one step further to the Times of London, saying there was “a zero percent chance of suicide, given the circumstances accepted by the medical examiner’s office”.

“If we believe Epstein was found the way the guard described, then the injuries were not possibly caused by the hanging. Physically impossible,” he told Metro after the Middle Temple lecture.

“The slightly possible alternative explanation would include the guard lying about finding him hanging, which I do not find very likely.”

He said he had not been paid or commissioned by Epstein and had carried out the study independently.

Little St. James is a small private island formerly owned by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Marco Bello/REUTERS

New York City’s chief medical examiner at the time of Epstein’s death, Dr. Barbara Sampson, has previously taken a resolute stance on the ruling. “I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death for Mr. Epstein,” she said.

The New York Medical Examiner told multiple outlets that it “stands by the determination” reached at the time. It told Metro: “Cause of death: Hanging, Manner of death: Suicide.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the New York Medical Examiner for comment.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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