LO-LAWSUIT EXPRESS Epstein’s Right-Hand Men Hit With Explosive New Lawsuit “Jeffrey Epstein did not operate alone, and his death does not end the pursuit of accountability for the people who helped make his crimes possible.” Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

The Attorney General of New Mexico has brought civil charges against Jeffrey Epstein’s personal attorney and accountant after alleging the two men helped facilitate, finance, and conceal the late pedophile’s sex trafficking operation.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez said at a press conference on Wednesday that attorney Darren K. Indyke and accountant Richard D. Kahn were at fault for the abuse girls and young women endured at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, the state is asking the court to halt Indyke and Kahn’s payments from Epstein’s estate and find them liable for racketeering and trafficking in violation of state and federal law.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro ranch in New Mexico. Reuters

Additionally, the state is asking for punitive and compensatory damages, as well as restitution, to be awarded to women who were abused at the infamous ranch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jeffrey Epstein did not operate alone, and his death does not end the pursuit of accountability for the people who helped make his crimes possible,” Torrez said on Wednesday. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He continued: “Those who allegedly enabled this exploitation should not be allowed to profit from it while survivors continue to live with its consequences.”

According to the complaint, Indyke and Kahn held leadership roles in Epstein-related entities, where they authorized transactions connected to the disgraced financier’s trafficking operation.

The complaint also alleges that from 2011 to 2019, Epstein gave Indyke at least $16 million and Kahn $10 million. The two men remain co-executors of the late Epstein’s will and continue to distribute his assets.

“Survivors deserve more than promises that the truth will eventually come to light,” Torrez said. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Accountable Tec

The lawsuit marks the first law enforcement action against Indyke and Kahn, who were not immediately available to comment.

As he made the announcement, Torrez was flanked by Epstein survivors Julia Molchanova and Anouska De Georgiou.

In an open letter, the two women and four other Epstein victims—Marina Lacerda, Courtney Wild, Jena Lisa Jones, and Chauntae Davies—said they supported the state’s action.

“Those who argue that [Epstein] could not have acted alone are right,” the letter reads. “His operation depended on the appearance of legitimacy and access to money carefully structured to avoid exposing his crimes,” it continues, pointing to Indyke and Kahn as the two people “most responsible for that appearance and structure.”

Play Video

The survivors went on to emphasize what they described as a “profound and deeply troubling conflict”: As co-executors of Epstein’s estate, Indyke and Kahn help determine the damages paid out to the pedophile’s victims.

“It captures the central moral failure of the estate: Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, the two people who helped the most to sustain Epstein’s world of abuses and to gain far more from it than any one of the people he harmed,” the letter reads.

Kahn, who was employed by Epstein for some 14 years, told the House Oversight Committee earlier this year that he had “no knowledge” if any of Epstein’s transactions were crime-related.

After Epstein died by suicide, Kahn was spotted carrying his funeral clothes in a large bag. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In March, Indyke also testified that he “had no knowledge whatsoever” of the convicted sex offender’s wrongdoing. “Had I known that he was abusing or trafficking women, I would have quit working for him at once and severed all ties to him,” Indyke, who worked for Epstein for more than two decades, said.

Epstein purchased the Zorro Ranch in 1993 from former New Mexico governor Bruce King, and used it to commit numerous sex crimes against women and girls. The notorious pedophile once confided to scientists that he wanted to spread his DNA across the human race by impregnating women at the ranch, according to four sources who spoke to The New York Times.

The sprawling property, with a 26,700-square-foot hilltop mansion, was sold in 2023 for an undisclosed amount to San Rafael Ranch LLC, which The New Mexican tied to businessman Don Huffines. The property was valued at $27.5 million when it was first listed for sale in July 2021.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register