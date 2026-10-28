THE MOM GAMES Oscar Winner Reveals Which Plastic Surgery She Got After Having 2 Kids The “Hunger Games” star says that “nothing bounced back” following her second pregnancy. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed the plastic surgery procedure she underwent after having two kids.

The 36-year-old Hunger Games actress discussed motherhood in her cover story in The Cut, published Oct. 27.

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In the interview, she said she had a breast augmentation after giving birth to her two children.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed their first child, Cy, in February 2022, and their second sometime in early 2025.

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The couple, who met in 2018 and married in 2019, have chosen to keep details of their second child private.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2026. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Lawrence previously reflected on how motherhood changed her body in an October 2025 interview in The New Yorker.

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“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” she said. “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

Jennifer Lawrence was expecting her first child at the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere in December 2021. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

During the time of the 2025 interview, Lawrence was planning on a breast augmentation.

She said that a movie project hurried her schedule for the procedure. Lawrence was scheduled to film a nude scene for a Leonardo DiCaprio-starred movie, What Happens at Night, and the shooting began in February 2026.

Lawrence said she would still undergo the procedure if she weren’t famous, but admitted, “Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way.”

Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant with her second son at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards in November 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Lawrence also told The Cut that she plans to have a facelift in the future.

“I want to be a sexy mom,” she said. “At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s--t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s--t together.”

Jennifer Lawrence in 2018, before her pregnancies, in New York City. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Lawrence also told Allure in an interview published on Oct. 27 that her bangs helped her avoid cosmetic tweaks.

“I think because I’m only getting more wrinkled and I’m not going to start getting more Botox,” she said of her decision to keep the haircut.

Jennifer Lawrence at the London Film Festival in Britain, on October 17, 2025. Carlos Jasso/Reuters

In her 2025 interview with The New Yorker, Lawrence said she was also avoiding dermal filler to keep her face moving naturally on camera.

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