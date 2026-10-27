BAD MEDICINE People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Faces Shocking Backlash “Wasn’t anyone else available?” People magazine

People magazine’s decision to name The Pitt star Noah Wyle its “Sexiest Man Alive” has been met with a surprising backlash.

The 55-year-old actor, who has won Golden Globe and Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on the HBO medical drama, was revealed as the 2026 titleholder on Oct. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within six hours, People’s Instagram post of the cover drew over 2,700 comments from readers sharing their opinions.

Noah Wyle was People magazine's choice for “Sexiest Man Alive.” People magazine

Many of the top comments questioned the choice People’s staffers made.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even you don’t believe THIS is the sexiest man alive,” one comment with over 3,000 likes read.

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in “The Pitt.” Warrick Page/Courtesy HBO Max

Another comment with over 9,600 likes asked: “Did all the other men die?”

Some commenters were not happy with People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” choice. Instagram/People

“Imagine accepting this award and then almost everyone is like, ‘wasn’t anyone else available?’” one commenter wrote.

Shawn Hatosy at the 31st annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, in January 2026. Mike Blake/Reuters

Many commenters said they thought the title belonged to Shawn Hatosy, 50, another Pitt star.

Many commenters said they would have chosen Noah Wyle’s costar, Shawn Hatosy, for the title. Instagram/People

“How did y’all aim to the right show and MISS COMPLETELY?!?” one commenter asked. “Shawn Hatosy was right there.”

Long before his "The Pitt" stardom, Noah Wyle played Dr. John Carter in the hit medical drama “ER.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Despite the backlash, the cover photo got over 62,000 likes, and Wyle also had fans in the comments.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“This one is for the millennials. We love John Carter!” one person wrote. Wyle played Dr. Carter in NBC’s medical drama ER from 1994 to 2005, and made cameos in 2006 and 2009.

George Clooney and Noah Wyle at the 2026 Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Maarten De Boer/Getty Images for AARP

His co-star, George Clooney, won the “Sexiest Man Alive” title twice during the show’s run, in 1997 and 2006.

In January, Clooney joked that he wishes there was a “sexiest man still alive” award. “I would nominate Noah Wyle as the first guy,” he said. “When I grow up, I want to be Noah Wyle.”

Noah Wyle also had fans defending him. Instagram/People

One fan emphasized that the title isn’t just about looks, saying charisma, character, and cultural significance also matter when making the choice.

“It’s about the whole person, not JUST a handsome face or a perfect body,” one person wrote. “And for the record, I think he’s absolutely gorgeous and aging like fine wine!”

Noah Wyle won two Emmy Awards in 2025 for his work as an actor and an executive producer in “The Pitt.” David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max

Wyle was first hesitant to accept the coveted title, given before him to actors like Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey.

“I thought that sounded like a prank—just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” he told People.

But his wife of 12 years, Sara, persuaded him to accept it.

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells on the red carpet at the Actor Awards in Los Angeles, California, in March 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting,” Wyle said.

Wyle is a father of three. He shares his oldest children, Owen, 24, and Auden, 21, with his ex-wife, Tracy Warbin.

He and Sara welcomed their daughter, Frances, in June 2015.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register