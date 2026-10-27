People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Faces Shocking Backlash
“Wasn’t anyone else available?”
People magazine’s decision to name The Pitt star Noah Wyle its “Sexiest Man Alive” has been met with a surprising backlash.
The 55-year-old actor, who has won Golden Globe and Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on the HBO medical drama, was revealed as the 2026 titleholder on Oct. 27.
Within six hours, People’s Instagram post of the cover drew over 2,700 comments from readers sharing their opinions.
Many of the top comments questioned the choice People’s staffers made.
“Even you don’t believe THIS is the sexiest man alive,” one comment with over 3,000 likes read.
Another comment with over 9,600 likes asked: “Did all the other men die?”
“Imagine accepting this award and then almost everyone is like, ‘wasn’t anyone else available?’” one commenter wrote.
Many commenters said they thought the title belonged to Shawn Hatosy, 50, another Pitt star.
“How did y’all aim to the right show and MISS COMPLETELY?!?” one commenter asked. “Shawn Hatosy was right there.”
Despite the backlash, the cover photo got over 62,000 likes, and Wyle also had fans in the comments.
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“This one is for the millennials. We love John Carter!” one person wrote. Wyle played Dr. Carter in NBC’s medical drama ER from 1994 to 2005, and made cameos in 2006 and 2009.
His co-star, George Clooney, won the “Sexiest Man Alive” title twice during the show’s run, in 1997 and 2006.
In January, Clooney joked that he wishes there was a “sexiest man still alive” award. “I would nominate Noah Wyle as the first guy,” he said. “When I grow up, I want to be Noah Wyle.”
One fan emphasized that the title isn’t just about looks, saying charisma, character, and cultural significance also matter when making the choice.
“It’s about the whole person, not JUST a handsome face or a perfect body,” one person wrote. “And for the record, I think he’s absolutely gorgeous and aging like fine wine!”
Wyle was first hesitant to accept the coveted title, given before him to actors like Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey.
“I thought that sounded like a prank—just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” he told People.
But his wife of 12 years, Sara, persuaded him to accept it.
“She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting,” Wyle said.
Wyle is a father of three. He shares his oldest children, Owen, 24, and Auden, 21, with his ex-wife, Tracy Warbin.
He and Sara welcomed their daughter, Frances, in June 2015.
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