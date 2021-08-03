Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Misses Cut in Olympic Show Jumping Qualifiers
BORN TO JUMP
Her dad is currently bossing it on Broadway, but Jessica Springsteen couldn’t quite boss it at the Tokyo Games. The 29-year-old equestrian from New Jersey missed the cut by the smallest of margins as she made her Olympic debut in the individual show jumping qualifiers. Riding her 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, Springsteen looked all set for the finals until she knocked down a rail, picking up four penalties, near the end of her round. With only the top 30 of 73 riders making the cut for Wednesday’s finals, there followed a nervous wait for Springsteen to hear her fate. With parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa watching from their farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, she ended up finishing in equal 31st place.