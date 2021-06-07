Bruce Springsteen ‘Thrilled’ to Return to a Reopened Broadway
GENIUS
Rock star Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway with his acclaimed concert Springsteen on Broadway, in what is the earliest opening on the reopened Broadway so far. Proof of COVID vaccination will be required on the part of audience members for the show, which opens June 26 at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre, and continues through September 4. In a statement, Springsteen said: “I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway.”
The show originally ran from October 2017 to December 2018 at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre, and won Springsteen a Special Tony Award. The roughly two-hour show features Springsteen—with guitar, harmonica, and piano—taking the audience through the story of his life, singing many hits alongside his spoken recollections. “Springsteen agnostics are unlikely to go to Springsteen on Broadway,” this critic wrote. “But they should, because it is—for arm-waving, ‘Brooce’-bellowing fanatics or not—a transfixing showcase of musical genius and magic.” Tickets for the new show will go on sale Thursday.