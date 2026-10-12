Joan Collins, 93, Swears by This Brilliant Beauty Hack
The screen icon shared priceless beauty advice with her A-list friends.
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Dame Joan Collins, 93, swears by a beauty hack that is surprisingly easy and accessible, no matter your budget.
On Sunday, actress Elizabeth Hurley shared a great beauty tip she got from the Golden Globe-winning Dynasty actress on the SheerLuxe podcast.
“This is actually a tip that Joan Collins gave me,” Hurley, 61, said in a clip of the episode, posted on Instagram. “She’s one of my best friends. And she used to say, ‘Darling, I have pots of eye cream, moisturizer, and hand cream, all over the house.’”
Hurley, who played Collins’ daughter in the drama series The Royals from 2015 to 2018, explained that whenever Collins did something around the house, she would pick up a bottle and apply it.
“And I copied her from that day,” Hurley said.
Hurley now keeps Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt eye cream ($88, Amazon) and La Mer The Revitalizing Mist ($115, Macy’s) on a shelf in her kitchen next to her tea bags.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt eye cream
This helps her remember to apply her trusted products while preparing her coffee with an espresso machine in the mornings.
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Hurley, the global ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, also said she keeps skincare products close to where she sits to watch TV.
La Mer The Revitalizing Mist
She also keeps hand cream in her car.
“I’ve got it everywhere,” Hurley said. “And it actually really works, because as you mature, you can’t really put too much product on your face, to be honest.”
In 2023, Collins told The Guardian that she didn’t achieve her youthful glow through surgical interventions or other cosmetic tweaks.
“I’ve had nothing done. I couldn’t do all that,” she said. “First of all, I’m needle-phobic.”
Collins said her mother told her to always moisturize, apply night cream, and stay out of the sun.
She in turn passed this advice on to her two daughters, who she said had “fabulous skin.”
Collins welcomed her first daughter, Tara Newley, 63, and son Alexander Newley, 61, with her second husband, late singer-songwriter Anthony Newley.
She had her second daughter, Katyana Kass, 54, with her third husband, late businessman Ron Kass.
Collins is currently married to her fifth husband, Percy Gibson, 61, whom she wed in 2002.
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