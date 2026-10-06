‘Saturday Night Live’ Star’s Photos Go Viral Over Plastic Surgery Rumors
“Who is that? Because that ain’t Kristen.”
A Saturday Night Live star’s photos and videos have gone viral as fans speculate on whether she has undergone major plastic surgery.
Kristen Wiig attended the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, Oct. 5.
The 53-year-old Bridesmaids actress debuted a new, darker shade of brunette hair, but most commenters focused on her “unrecognizable” face.
“Geez, I can’t even recognize her anymore. I swear to God, I would have no idea who that was,” one person wrote on X.
“Pretty gal, but that isn’t Kristen Wiig anymore,” another chimed in, while one fan simply stated, “I miss her face.”
Wiig wore a strapless black Chanel mini dress with white details and a front logo. She paired it with black-and-red heels and accessorized with one statement bracelet.
Her hair was styled in a side part with a blowout, and her makeup included no false lashes, but mascara on her top and bottom lashes and subtle winged eyeliner. She chose nude lips and bronzer on her cheeks for a glowing, sun-kissed look.
After Vogue posted a video of Wiig with actor Pedro Pascal, the comments turned to Wiig’s appearance.
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“I don’t know who Kristen’s doctors are, but they are doing a good job,” one person wrote.
Another commenter wrote, “Facelift or whatever she did, just unrecognizable. Wouldn’t have known it was her.”
Multiple people mistook Wiig for ‘90s Victoria Beckham, whose look often included mini dresses and dark hair, while some thought she was Jennifer Aniston at first glance.
“It’s not just the fact that she got work done; it’s the fact that everyone is getting the same f---ing face,” one person wrote on X.
Another said she wanted to cry because she had to Google who Wiig was to recognize her from Bridesmaids.
“I would have never guessed this was that same person,” she wrote.
Despite the speculation, many fans agreed that Wiig looked great, and some even joked she must be getting ready for a Bridesmaids sequel in which her character is 22.
One person wrote, “She looks amazing. If you’re envious that she had the money to get a minor, basically unnoticeable facelift, then save up some money and get yourself one.”
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