HUNTING THE TRUTH Joe Biden Blames His Son for Debate Catastrophe That Ended His Career The former president says the end of his political career had nothing to do with Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Joe Biden has highlighted his son’s role in ending his career.

The Democrat, 83, left the White House after one term amid rampant speculation about his health and his fitness for office.

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He remains President Donald Trump’s most-despised political rival two years after dispatching the Democrats in the 2024 election. But Biden has now revealed how someone far closer to him played a role in bringing his long political life to a close.

Hunter Biden is pictured during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on September 30, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In his new White House memoir, Promise Me, America, Biden says his son Hunter’s criminal conviction caused the debate disaster that swayed public opinion against him and ultimately led him to withdraw from the race.

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He said he had been under the weather at the June 27, 2024 debate and was tested for COVID-19, but “beyond the exhaustion... something else was weighing.”

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He wrote: “On June 11, my son Hunter had been convicted of three felonies in a federal courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware. And it was breaking my heart.”

Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in November 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The convictions had come just two weeks earlier: two counts of lying on a federal government form to buy a gun. The other was for possessing the firearm while abusing drugs.

“It was obvious. Hunter was being raked over the coals because of me,” Biden wrote.

“I knew the Republicans were using Hunter to hurt me. But my bigger concern was that they were determined to keep piling on the pressure until they broke him.”

Senator Joe Biden shares a moment with his son, Hunter Biden in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C in August, 1987. Joe McNally/Getty Images

He said that the saga “failed to break Hunter.” He did, however, say that “I would be lying if I didn’t admit that they took a piece out of me.”

The debate saw Biden fail to refute several of Trump’s classic talking points, including that he had won the 2020 election. He often appeared to stare blankly, and his voice sounded weak, sparking panic amongst his campaign. He stepped back from the race less than a month later.

It was the first time a president’s child had been convicted while they were in office. Biden later pardoned him at the end of his term to the outrage of many in the Republican Party.

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In a typical Truth Social display, Trump called it “an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”

Still, it was an argument Biden had stuck to since December 2024, when he said in a statement following his son’s pardon, “no reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son,” Axios reported.

President Donald Trump wasn't impressed by Hunter's pardon. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Such was the animosity between the two candidates that Biden’s new book even revealed he asked his team how much he needed to engage directly with Trump.

“It´s not that I was concerned about my ability to debate Donald Trump,” he wrote. “It was that he was so prone to lying with abandon, bullying the moderators, violating the rules, whining about even a hint of fact-checking, that I didn’t know whether there would be any value in my giving a public platform to this behavior.”

Promise Me, America is released on Tuesday.

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