‘Magic Mike’ Star Shares Graphic Photos From Secret Health Battle
The actor, whose marriage to Sofía Vergara ended during the 7-year struggle, says he lost 60 pounds in just a few weeks.
Joe Manganiello shared shocking hospital photos after revealing he was battling a mysterious autoimmune condition for seven years.
The 49-year-old actor, known for steamy roles in shows like True Blood and movies like Magic Mike, released his memoir, Bloodlines, on Oct. 13. In it, he recounts his serious health issues and the end of his marriage to Modern Family star Sofía Vergara, whom he married in 2015.
On Oct. 15, he shared three graphic photos on Instagram to better show the realities behind the complicated physical journey he details in the book.
The first photo captured Manganiello sitting in a hospital chair with his shirt off, a hospital gown on his lap, looking into the camera without showing any clear emotion. He was hooked up to multiple IVs, and the top of his ostomy bag was visible on his lower abdomen.
In the caption, he wrote that the photos represented the first chapter of his memoir, and the first picture was taken after the terminal part of his digestive tract was amputated.
“In the days following the amputation of my large intestine, my weight began to plummet,” Manganiello wrote. “I would ultimately lose a total of 60 lbs during the two weeks following the surgery.”
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The second photo showed a close-up of Manganiello’s shirtless torso.
“A shot of my abdomen after the reconnection/take down surgery or anastomosis, in which my ostomy bag was removed and what was left of my digestive tract was reconnected,” he wrote.
The third and final photo was a selfie showing a red rash across Manganiello’s face.
“An example of the multitude of skin conditions I was plagued with during the seven years I was sick,” he wrote.
“My skin, an immune organ, was stricken with just about every condition known to man, usually in combination.”
In the memoir, Manganiello wrote that his health issues began shortly after marrying Vergara in 2015.
He said that his sickness, which included fatigue, fevers, and abdominal pain that left him unable to walk, led to the couple having marital issues.
Manganiello eventually filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.
In 2024, Vergara, 54, said the couple divorced because Manganiello was six years her junior and wanted to have children, but she did not “want to be an old mom.”
After filing for divorce, Manganiello met his now-fiancée, actress and TV host Caitlin O’Connor, 37.
“For seven years I thought I was going to be dead the next week,” Manganiello told People. “The world has opened back up to me.”
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