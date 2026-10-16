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'I WAS SICK'

‘Magic Mike’ Star Shares Graphic Photos From Secret Health Battle

The actor, whose marriage to Sofía Vergara ended during the 7-year struggle, says he lost 60 pounds in just a few weeks.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello arrive at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

By Roosa Rahkonen

Joe Manganiello shared shocking hospital photos after revealing he was battling a mysterious autoimmune condition for seven years.

The 49-year-old actor, known for steamy roles in shows like True Blood and movies like Magic Mike, released his memoir, Bloodlines, on Oct. 13. In it, he recounts his serious health issues and the end of his marriage to Modern Family star Sofía Vergara, whom he married in 2015.

On Oct. 15, he shared three graphic photos on Instagram to better show the realities behind the complicated physical journey he details in the book.

Joe Manganiello famously danced in a convenience store in "Magic Mike XXL."

Joe Manganiello famously danced in a convenience store in "Magic Mike XXL."

Warner Bros.

The first photo captured Manganiello sitting in a hospital chair with his shirt off, a hospital gown on his lap, looking into the camera without showing any clear emotion. He was hooked up to multiple IVs, and the top of his ostomy bag was visible on his lower abdomen.

In the caption, he wrote that the photos represented the first chapter of his memoir, and the first picture was taken after the terminal part of his digestive tract was amputated.

Joe Manganiello posted a photo of himself at the hospital from when he was battling a mystery illness.

Joe Manganiello posted a photo of himself at the hospital from when he was battling a mystery illness.

Instagram/Joe Manganiello

“In the days following the amputation of my large intestine, my weight began to plummet,” Manganiello wrote. “I would ultimately lose a total of 60 lbs during the two weeks following the surgery.”

The second photo showed a close-up of Manganiello’s shirtless torso.

“A shot of my abdomen after the reconnection/take down surgery or anastomosis, in which my ostomy bag was removed and what was left of my digestive tract was reconnected,” he wrote.

Chris Appleton posted side-by-side photos of his body before and after participating in the dance show.
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The third and final photo was a selfie showing a red rash across Manganiello’s face.

In one of the photos, Joe Manganiello showed a facial rash.

In one of the photos, Joe Manganiello showed a facial rash.

Instagram/Joe Manganiello

“An example of the multitude of skin conditions I was plagued with during the seven years I was sick,” he wrote.

“My skin, an immune organ, was stricken with just about every condition known to man, usually in combination.”

Joe Manganiello arrives at the Los Angeles Film Festival closing-night gala premiere of "Magic Mike" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 24, 2012, in Los Angeles, California.

Joe Manganiello, prior to his extensive illness, attends an event for "Magic Mike XXL" in 2012.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In the memoir, Manganiello wrote that his health issues began shortly after marrying Vergara in 2015.

Joe Manganiello portrayed a werewolf in the HBO hit series “True Blood.” Pictured here with Robert Patrick.

Joe Manganiello portrayed a muscular werewolf in the HBO hit series “True Blood.” Pictured here with Robert Patrick.

John P. Johnson/HBO

He said that his sickness, which included fatigue, fevers, and abdominal pain that left him unable to walk, led to the couple having marital issues.

Manganiello eventually filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair – Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 24, 2019 – Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at the 91st Academy Awards Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2019.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

In 2024, Vergara, 54, said the couple divorced because Manganiello was six years her junior and wanted to have children, but she did not “want to be an old mom.”

After filing for divorce, Manganiello met his now-fiancée, actress and TV host Caitlin O’Connor, 37.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor at the world premiere of “The Wizard of Oz” in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August 2025.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor at the world premiere of “The Wizard of Oz” in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August 2025.

Ronda Churchill/Reuters

“For seven years I thought I was going to be dead the next week,” Manganiello told People. “The world has opened back up to me.”

Cast member Eric Stonestreet attends a screening of "The Loft" in Los Angeles January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT)
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