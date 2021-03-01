CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Johnson & Johnson Planning COVID-19 Vaccine Trials for Infants
OH BABY
Read it at The New York Times
From baby powder to baby vaccines. Johnson & Johnson announced Sunday that it planned to test its coronavirus vaccine on infants, newborns, and pregnant women, as reported by The New York Times. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the vaccine for emergency use in adults on Sunday, the third such inoculation available in the U.S., joining those by Moderna and Pfizer. However, those two vaccines require two doses for optimal inoculation, whereas Johnson & Johnson’s only needs one—curtailing possible distribution and storage issues.