Joni Mitchell Removes Her Songs From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Disinfo

Joni Mitchell announced late Friday that she had requested all her music be removed from Spotify over disinformation about coronavirus vaccines on the streaming service, particularly Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The singer, whose hits include “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case of You,” and “California,” wrote in a statement: “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.” The administrator of Mitchell’s song catalogue, Reservoir Media, did not immediately respond to a question about whether it would go along with her request.

The move comes after Neil Young, who shares a manager with Mitchell, removed all his music from Spotify for the same reason. Both Young and Mitchell cited an open letter from over 200 doctors decrying disinformation and vaccine hesitancy peddled on The Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast in the world. Spotify inked a $100 million deal with Rogan for exclusive distribution rights to his show.

“They can either have Rogan or Young. Not both,” the “Heart of Gold” singer said. He added that the move would likely be a financially damaging one for both himself and his record label.

Both Young and Mitchell are survivors of polio and staunch proponents of vaccination science.

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter from The Daily Beast. Rogan has not commented on the controversy.