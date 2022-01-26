Spotify Removes Neil Young’s Music After Joe Rogan Showdown

The beef between Spotify and Neil Young over coronavirus vaccine misinformation is heating up.

The music streaming service has begun removing Neil Young’s music from its platform after the “Heart of Gold” singer blasted the company for its deal with Joe Rogan over the podcaster’s promotion of unproven COVID-19 treatments, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Spotify has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID,” Young wrote in a letter on his website. “I realized I could not continue to support Spotify’s life threatening misinformation to the music loving public.”

In an earlier letter, he said, “​​They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Spotify responded, “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon. We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators.”

Young’s manager Frank Gironda previously told The Daily Beast, “It’s something that’s really important to Neil. He’s very upset about this disinformation.”