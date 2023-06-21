Jose Mourinho Banned 4 Games for Berating Ref at Europa League Final
OUT OF BOUNDS
UEFA has banned A.S. Roma manager Jose Mourinho for four games following his expletive-laden outburst toward referee Anthony Taylor last month. The team has also been fined €50,000 ($63,660) and banned from selling tickets to its away fans during its next Europa League trip after the “lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances” from their supporters, UEFA announced Wednesday. Mourinho berated Taylor in the parking lot after Roma lost the Europa League final on penalties in May, calling the referee a “fucking disgrace,” among other insults. Earlier this month, Taylor and his family were harassed by soccer fans as they boarded a plane in Budapest. The crowd hurled swears, drinks, and even a chair during the chaos.