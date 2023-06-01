Fans Attack Soccer Ref After Wild Europa League Final

CHEAT SHEET
    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    English soccer referee Anthony Taylor and his family were harassed by fans as they boarded a plane in Budapest on Thursday, with people hurling chairs, drinks and cussing at him a day after his controversial performance in the Europa League final. The assailants involved were believed to be fans of A.S. Roma, which lost on penalties to Sevilla FC in a game that featured 14 yellow cards—a record for any Europa League match. Taylor immediately became the center of controversy after the final whistle, with the Englishman being berated in a parking lot outside the stadium by Roma’s manager Jose Mourinho—who reportedly called Taylor a “fucking disgrace” during an expletive-laden tirade. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the refereeing organization to which Taylor belongs, called the abuse “abhorrent” and “unjustified.”

