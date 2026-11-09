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Joybird Is Slashing Furniture Prices by Over 60% Ahead of Black Friday

The premium furniture retailer rarely ever offers discounts this steep.

Joybird early black friday sale

Joybird.

By Layne Van Vranken

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who writes about shopping for a living, I rarely come across a sale that surprises (or impresses) me anymore. But when I learned Joybird launched its Black Friday sale early this year, I was thrilled. The early sale is packed with furniture deals marked down up to 45 percent.

Since I just moved from Texas to Tennessee and sold most of my furniture along the way, I’m taking this rare sale as an opportunity to make my new house feel like a home—without spending my entire decorating budget on a single sofa, of course.

Unlike other sales that only mark down slow-moving items and last year’s leftovers, Joybird’s early Black Friday sale features many of the brand’s bestsellers at never-before-seen discounts. From Nov. 2 to Dec. 7, shoppers can snag statement pieces like sofa beds, dining tables, swivel chairs, loveseats, sectionals and more for a fraction of their original prices.

Whether you’re refreshing a well-loved living room before the holiday house guests start coming in, furnishing a new home from scratch like I am, or grabbing that dreamy chair you’ve been eyeing all year, this Black Friday furniture sale has plenty to offer.

Shop our favorite pieces from Joybird’s Black Friday Hot Buys below.

Joybird
$799

Amelia Swivel Chair

This is the first piece from the sale that I’m adding to my cart. An update to a classic ‘70s silhouette, the cozy chair features soft curves and a plush feel that fit into any space. No matter if your style leans modern, eclectic or even traditional, its design adds a pop of personality and style without overwhelming your decor.
Shop Now Joybird
Joybird
$1,599

Hot Petite Modular Loveseat

A true two-for-one deal, this swanky sofa bed gives you a stylish spot to lounge by day and extra space for overnight guests to sleep. It’s a smart pick for a home office or living room that needs to double as a guest room—just in time for holiday visitors.
Shop Now Joybird
Joybird
$1,199

Sevyn Expandable Dining Table

If a dining table is on your shopping list, give this expandable table a well-deserved consideration. Chic without being flashy, its versatile design combines gently curved edges, distinctive legs, and a neutral oak finish that pairs well with many dining chairs. Extending up to 98 inches, it gives you all the extra room you need for holiday entertaining.
Shop Now Joybird
Joybird
$999

Holt Petite Modular Sofa

Joybird shoppers are going wild for this top-selling modular loveseat, and it’s easy to see why. Its streamlined Scandinavian look gives smaller spaces a stylish upgrade. With deep seats and pillowy cushions, settle in for lounging, movie marathons, well-deserved naps and more. The only dilemma should be picking a favorite color.
Shop Now Joybird

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Layne Van Vranken
Layne Van VrankenFreelance Writer

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