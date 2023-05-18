JPMorgan Seeks Records From Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg in Epstein Lawsuits
PAPER TRAIL
JPMorgan is seeking documents from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office as part of ongoing litigation over the bank’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein—but what those records might contain remains unclear. This week, a Manhattan assistant DA attended a telephone conference in the case, joining counsel for JPMorgan, former bank CEO Jes Staley, and two plaintiffs—an Epstein victim known as Jane Doe and the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Doe and the Caribbean territory filed separate lawsuits late last year arguing JPMorgan facilitated and profited from Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. A third lawsuit, filed by an Epstein victim against Deutsche Bank, was settled for $75 million. According to an entry on the court docket, the Manhattan DA was “instructed to provide a privilege log with respect to documents sought by JP Morgan.” Bragg’s office declined to comment on the records; a spokesperson told The Daily Beast: “A protective order is in place, so we cannot comment on the nature of the requested documents.” The Daily Beast has reached out to JPMorgan for comment.