Epstein Accusers Win $75 Million Settlement Against Deutsche Bank
Financial giant Deutsche Bank will pay $75 million to dozens of victims embroiled in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, according to a Wednesday night report in The Wall Street Journal. An anonymous woman, identified only as Jane Doe in court documents, lodged the class-action lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, claiming that the institution facilitated Epstein’s illegal behavior by continuing to do business with him even after learning that he was using the money in his accounts to support the criminal enterprise. Despite the eye-watering sum, Deutsche Bank did not admit any wrongdoing as a result of the settlement, sources told the WSJ. “This groundbreaking settlement is the culmination of two law firms conducting more than a decade-long investigation to hold one of Epstein’s financial banking partners responsible for the role it played in facilitating his trafficking organization,” lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a statement.