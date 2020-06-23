Judge Orders Bolsonaro to Wear a Mask or Face a Fine
A federal Brazilian judge has ordered the country’s president to wear a mask. Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as a “little flu” and defied social distancing recommendations during public appearances, dismissing the severity of the new coronavirus even as rumors swirled he had it and positive cases in the country reached the second-highest in the world, 51,000. The judge said he faces a fine of $390 for failing to comply with the decree that everyone in the capital city of Rio de Janeiro wear a mask. The judge wrote in a Monday ruling, “The president has a constitutional obligation to follow the laws in force in the country, as well as to promote the general welfare of the people, which means taking the necessary measures to protect citizens’ right to health.”