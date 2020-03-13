Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Meeting With Trump: Reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus, Brazilian news outlet Jornal O Dia and Fox News reported Friday.

Bolsonaro was tested Thursday after his press secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who also met with Trump, tested positive for the virus. Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, confirmed his father’s positive test result to Fox News and said secondary testing was being done on Friday.

Bolsonaro and Wajngarten were part of a delegation who traveled to the U.S. over the weekend and met with multiple high-level officials. The group dined at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. On Sunday, they met with U.S. military Southern Command senior leaders, who then traveled to Capitol Hill and the Pentagon.

Ivanka Trump also met last week with an Australian official who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, the Brazilian delegation met with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) at the Hilton Miami Downtown. Scott said Thursday that he would be tested for COVID-19 and would self-quarantine for two weeks.

“The [Brazilian] Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference,” Scott said in a statement Thursday.

After news of Wajngarten’s positive test result emerged Thursday, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Trump and Pence had “almost no interactions” with the senior aide and “do not require being tested at this time.”

“Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps,” she added. “To reiterate CDC guidelines, there is currently no indication to test patients without symptoms, and only people with prolonged close exposure to confirmed positive cases should self-quarantine.”

Wajngarten had posted photos and videos from the visit on his Instagram including a photo of him standing next to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, with the president holding a brown “Make Brazil Great Again” hat.

The Miami Police Department’s entire motorcycle patrol unit said they would self-quarantine after escorting Bolsonaro around Miami.