DON’T COUNT ON IT Judge Shuts Down Trump’s Brazen Blue State Power Grab The judge accused the DOJ of violating the Constitution in its election meddling. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A California judge has struck down Donald Trump’s attempt to intervene in the vote-counting process for thousands of registered voters ahead of the midterms.

U.S. District Judge David Carter on Wednesday issued a scathing 26-page rebuke, rejecting the administration’s request to temporarily block the counting of more than 20,000 votes in the blue state that the Department of Justice alleges were cast by noncitizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is the latest example of the Trump administration attempting to meddle in the crucial Nov. 3 elections, in which Republicans are expected to suffer an electoral wipeout that could see the GOP lose control of both the House and the Senate.

Carter, nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton, condemned Trump’s attempt to use the federal government to intervene in local and state elections.

Trump could see out his final two years as president with Democrats controlling Congress. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional elections procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch,” Carter wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In bringing this lawsuit, the Executive would have this Court believe that it reigns as a sole sovereign. But California and its people are sovereign, too.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Carter added that the administration’s attempts to “segregate and exclude” more than 20,000 ballots would violate longstanding constitutional principles requiring states to control their elections.

The judge warned that, if the plans went ahead, either party could “create chaos for their own political purposes to disrupt the election process” and that around 20,000 registered Californians would “potentially lose the right that generations of Americans have fought to preserve.”

“Eroded trust in our democracy is irreparable. Once a vote is segregated, lasting harm has occurred,” Carter wrote. “If the Executive can discount votes and threaten an ongoing election due to unproven allegations, then our democracy is in danger.”

Bill Essayli led DOJ’s efforts to block California from counting midterm mail-in ballots of 20,000 registered voters. Daniel Cole/Reuters

The Department of Justice intends to appeal the decision. The DOJ’s request was brought by First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Trump loyalist Essayli was unlawfully serving as the top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles by remaining in his interim role beyond the 120-day period within which Senate confirmation is required.

The Trump administration tried to avoid Senate approval for Essayli, formerly acting U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, by giving him a new title just before the 120-day period lapsed. The administration argued that the change reset the deadline.

Play Video

A similar tactic failed in attempts to keep Trump’s former personal attorney, Alina Habba, as New Jersey’s top prosecutor, and to keep Sigal Chattah as U.S. attorney in Nevada.

“Every day, more ballots are processed by election officials,” Essayli said in a statement. “This ongoing emergency disenfranchises American citizens through dilution.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Essayli’s office for further comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register