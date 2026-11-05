BALLROOM BLITZ Kaitlan Collins Gives Brutal Take on the State of the Trump Administration The CNN host weighed in on the MAGA midterm post-mortem.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins has given her brutal assessment of the Trump administration after Tuesday’s midterm massacre.

Despite Trump jetting around America for a string of rallies last month, voters deserted the party and the MAGA manifesto on Tuesday. That included Democrats flipping the Texas House for the first time in over 20 years, losing what was considered a guaranteed safe red seat.

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The blame game saw Vice President JD Vance state in a lengthy, 614-word election post-mortem, “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”

CNN's Kaitlan Collins weighs on the Trump administration. CNN

Speaking to the press Wednesday at the site of his vanity ballroom, Trump agreed with Vance that his war with Iran was one of the reasons behind the loss, adding, “But at the same time, if I had to do it again, I’d do it again.”

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Joining a panel on CNN on Wednesday evening, Collins bluntly stated, “I mean, the Trump administration is lost right now. They’re not really sure how to navigate this going forward.”

Collins referenced Vance’s “extremely long” statement as further evidence of MAGA confusion.

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The CNN host said that Vance, in his missive, was “breaking with the president on the Iran war, saying, `Well, the president said last night that’s why Republicans lost.’ That’s not what the president said last night,” Collins clarified.

President Donald Trump reacts while interacting with workers on the day the final steel beam goes into the ballroom, at the White House in Washington, DC, November 4, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

She added that while Trump did state that he agreed with Vance, she noted the president also, “Tried to blame gas prices without tying them to the war, even though we all know they are directly tied, because if you look at a chart, they skyrocketed in February when he started launching bombs in Iran.”

While the national average price for gas is $4.15 per gallon according to AAA Gas Prices, it peaked at $4.79 on May 1.

Gas was sitting at around $2.98 per gallon the week before Trump launched his war with Iran on Feb. 28.

Collins then remarked on the curious optics of Trump’s first major public appearances after being rejected by voters.

Noting that Trump is “known for his political savvy, the party follows him, they do what he says, essentially,” she highlighted his Wednesday press conference.

President Donald Trump signs the final steel beam on the day it goes into the ballroom, at the White House in Washington, DC, November 4, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“He appeared at the White House ballroom construction site, signed a steel beam, and right now, is complaining that the Senate didn’t make daylight savings permanent. And so he’s not really giving them any guidance on how they should handle the massive losses that they suffered.”

Fellow panelist Dana Bash told Collins, “He kinda is, he’s kind of saying ‘I don’t care,’ I mean, without saying it, don’t you think?”

Collins replied, “But he definitely cares.”

Earlier in the show, Collins said she had been told by “those who knew him best” that the president chose to speak at the ballroom after his defeat because it was his “happy place.”

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“He came out in front of reporters, and the cameras, and signed a beam that is going to go in his future ballroom, in the face of that historic midterm defeat for his party,” Collins said of the bizarre scene.

She added that when he finally discussed Tuesday’s results, he said, “The voters loved him, they just weren’t crazy about the candidates, even though he hand-selected many of those candidates.”

The White House referred the Daily Beast to President Trump’s remarks on Wednesday when asked for comment.

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