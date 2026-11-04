DOWN BAD Megyn Kelly Goes Scorched Earth on Trump in Furious Meltdown “We’re no longer interested in the Trump show,” Kelly said after the historic rout.

After six years spent firmly in President Donald Trump’s corner, Megyn Kelly has finally snapped.

The MAGA podcaster railed against her hero’s unhinged antics before and after Democrats defeated Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections, turning both the House and Senate blue by a wide margin. The former Fox News star said that network’s ratings, which have “been in the dumpster,” were “a harbinger of things to come.”

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“No one had any interest or appetite in anything related to Donald Trump,” she said, adding that voters “showed up and voted last night and said the same to him: ‘We’re no longer interested in the Trump show.’”

Megyn Kelly is a longtime MAGA ally and has spoken at Trump rallies. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Kelly then denigrated the president with all the heartbreak of personal betrayal. She tore into Trump’s money-grubbing tactics and apathy toward any advice. She smeared his selfishness and his corruption. She said she’s “over the antics, the grift, the making money off of the backs of the American people who just wanted you to help them.”

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In the months leading up to Election Day, Kelly defended Trump after he insulted journalist Kaitlan Collins; said Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff was “despicable” after he called out Trump’s too-close-for-comfort aide Natalie Harp; and went after comedian Larry David for calling Trump’s UFC birthday party “embarrassing.”

Donald Trump lost big on Tuesday. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Now, Kelly is furiously backpedaling.

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“It’s incredibly disheartening, and it’s such a missed opportunity,” she said of the midterms. “It’s such a missed opportunity by this president who had the world at his feet, in his hands, who had so many of us believing in him.”

Kelly even admitted that Trump appearing on the ballot wouldn’t have helped because he “effectively was” and the election results are “a referendum on him and his policies.” She warned Trump fanatics against placing their faith in him and attacked the president for his lack of accountability.

“You can’t ride the Trump coattails anymore. They’re non-existent. He cannot save you,” she continued. “It’s Trump’s spin to say it would have been a landslide for Republicans had he been on the ballot. That’s just not true. Everyone knows he can’t handle the truth about losing. He’s allergic to that word.”

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a copy of Time magazine on January 19, 2016. On Tuesday, history didn't repeat itself. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

“Of course, he’s blaming everyone other than himself,” Kelly added. “So far, he’s blamed Fox News. He’s blamed the Republican candidates themselves. He has not taken any of the blame himself.”

On Tuesday, Kelly blamed Trump’s advisors for his awkward Reflecting Pool speech instead of placing the responsibility on Trump himself. Perhaps now she can see who is really responsible.

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