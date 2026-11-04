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NAT HOLDING BACK

Kimmel Brings Out ‘Natalie’ to Rub Blue Wave in Trump’s Face

Trump’s devoted assistant made a cameo after his election failure.

By Meera Navlakha

Jimmy Kimmel has enlisted Natalie Harp 2.0 once again to humiliate Donald Trump after an electoral blue wave left MAGA on its knees.

The Democrats won in a landslide against the GOP, delivering stunning defeats in unlikely states. Trump nemesis and ABC host Kimmel reveled in the victory, saying, “As of tonight, Donald Trump is officially a lame duck and an orange chicken at the same time.”

He was then accosted by a Natalie Harp doppelgänger, played by Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney. In a red dress and with a Harp-esque smile, Natalie 2.0 skipped onto the stage to serve as Kimmel’s devoted assistant, mirroring the extremely close relationship the real Harp, 35, shares with the 80-year-old president.

Jimmy Kimmel and Natalie Harp.

The Natalie Harp doppelganger also appeared during Jimmy Kimmel's monologue earlier this year.

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

McNearney bowed to Kimmel, declaring, “I’m more than an assistant. I’m a friend and a confidante. I’m a doula, a life coach, a wet nurse. I’m the person who sniffs your botty bot bot when we’re all clean.”

Kimmel also mocked Harp’s reputation as Trump’s “human printer,” known for printing positive media stories and clippings to massage the president’s ego. Natalie 2.0 pulled a printer from her giant carry-on bag and handed Kimmel a printout of himself on the cover of Costco Magazine from decades ago.

The late-night host then begged Natalie for a more pertinent update: what happened on Election Night. She proceeded to wrap up Kimmel in a diaper, saying, “We don’t want to have a mess, you know, when the election results come in. You know how you get.”

President Donald Trump and his executive assistant Natalie Harp return from an America.gov AI event to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 29, 2026.

Jimmy Kimmel frequently roasts the relationship between Trump and his 35-year-old assistant.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Ultimately, Natalie 2.0 told Kimmel, “All I wanted is for you to be happy.” She then showered Kimmel with over-the-top praise and played a clip of him hitting a home run at a celebrity softball game.

“Daddy, if you need me, I’ll be right here,” the Harp lookalike concluded.

Harp, who earns $150,000 as special assistant to the president and executive assistant to the president, is often seen by his side, helps write and send his Truth Social posts, and has been given her own hideaway just a few steps from the Oval Office.

Jon Ossoff, Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
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Sarah Ewall-Wice

The Harp lookalike’s inclusion punctuated Kimmel’s already humiliating monologue.

“It seems to be after all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s a--, Jon Husted’s a--, the only a-- on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” he quipped.

“The Democrats took so many seats JD Vance can’t even find one to have sex with him tonight,” he continued, before concluding, “It’s all looking good for Democrats.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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