NAT HOLDING BACK Kimmel Brings Out ‘Natalie’ to Rub Blue Wave in Trump’s Face Trump’s devoted assistant made a cameo after his election failure.

Jimmy Kimmel has enlisted Natalie Harp 2.0 once again to humiliate Donald Trump after an electoral blue wave left MAGA on its knees.

The Democrats won in a landslide against the GOP, delivering stunning defeats in unlikely states. Trump nemesis and ABC host Kimmel reveled in the victory, saying, “As of tonight, Donald Trump is officially a lame duck and an orange chicken at the same time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was then accosted by a Natalie Harp doppelgänger, played by Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney. In a red dress and with a Harp-esque smile, Natalie 2.0 skipped onto the stage to serve as Kimmel’s devoted assistant, mirroring the extremely close relationship the real Harp, 35, shares with the 80-year-old president.

The Natalie Harp doppelganger also appeared during Jimmy Kimmel's monologue earlier this year. YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

McNearney bowed to Kimmel, declaring, “I’m more than an assistant. I’m a friend and a confidante. I’m a doula, a life coach, a wet nurse. I’m the person who sniffs your botty bot bot when we’re all clean.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmel also mocked Harp’s reputation as Trump’s “human printer,” known for printing positive media stories and clippings to massage the president’s ego. Natalie 2.0 pulled a printer from her giant carry-on bag and handed Kimmel a printout of himself on the cover of Costco Magazine from decades ago.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The late-night host then begged Natalie for a more pertinent update: what happened on Election Night. She proceeded to wrap up Kimmel in a diaper, saying, “We don’t want to have a mess, you know, when the election results come in. You know how you get.”

Jimmy Kimmel frequently roasts the relationship between Trump and his 35-year-old assistant. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Ultimately, Natalie 2.0 told Kimmel, “All I wanted is for you to be happy.” She then showered Kimmel with over-the-top praise and played a clip of him hitting a home run at a celebrity softball game.

“Daddy, if you need me, I’ll be right here,” the Harp lookalike concluded.

Harp, who earns $150,000 as special assistant to the president and executive assistant to the president, is often seen by his side, helps write and send his Truth Social posts, and has been given her own hideaway just a few steps from the Oval Office.

The Harp lookalike’s inclusion punctuated Kimmel’s already humiliating monologue.

“It seems to be after all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s a--, Jon Husted’s a--, the only a-- on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,” he quipped.

“The Democrats took so many seats JD Vance can’t even find one to have sex with him tonight,” he continued, before concluding, “It’s all looking good for Democrats.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register