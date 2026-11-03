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Megyn Kelly Admits Trump Botched Disastrous Closing Message

“Mr. President, let’s stay on message here,” the MAGA fanatic pleaded.

By Dana Herrnstadt

Even MAGA zealot Megyn Kelly has conceded that President Donald Trump’s closing message lapsed into incoherent nonsense.

Trump, 80, gave a speech outside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, less than 24 hours before voters would decide the fate of his struggling Republican Congress. After briefly warning viewers about the perils of electing “dangerous” Democrats, Trump spoke for 23 minutes about his many renovations to the pool.

“The president seemed to really want to talk more about the Reflecting Pool itself than the election,” Kelly, 55, observed before playing a clip of Trump discussing “how poorly Presidents Obama and Biden managed algae problems,” she said.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks ahead of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after being reopened following months of repairs, on the National Mall in Washington, DC, US, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump gave his final speech before the midterms at the site of his disastrous Reflecting Pool project.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

As Trump waxed poetic about the “great equipment” in the pool that annihilated algae and displayed huge printed photos of the “pretty bad” pool under his presidential predecessors, Kelly said, “Oh, boy.”

“Mr. President, let’s stay on message here,” the MAGA fanatic pleaded. “You need Republicans to get to the polls in droves to overcome the early voting advantage that the Democrats reportedly have.”

Still, Kelly somehow turned the blunder into praise for the president. She lauded what she believes is Trump’s passion for beautifying the city, and his inherent roots as a “builder.”

“The problem is, Trump is a builder, and he loves projects like this,” Kelly said. “He really does believe that they’ve solved a major beauty issue in Washington, D.C. that has been annoying for several administrations, and no one’s done anything about it.”

Kelly said the president loves building things.

Kelly said the president loves building things.

REUTERS/ Kylie Cooper

Instead of faulting the president for his obvious gaffes, Kelly blamed his advisors for letting him speak at the Reflecting Pool despite “a bunch of Republican insiders” doubting the president’s choice of location, Kelly said. They feared it wasn’t “a great story for Trump or for the GOP,” she added.

“It’s almost like, just do not take the doggie to the dog park with the liver snaps,” she said, comparing the president of the United States to a household pet. “He is not going to be able to resist the liver snaps if you put them right in front of him.”

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Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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