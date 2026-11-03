ALGAE WHIZ MAGA Goons Fume as Trump Blows His Big Election Pitch One source close to the president shared a damning emoji.

Donald Trump’s advisers have revealed their anger at the senior president for blowing his final pitch to voters before the midterm elections.

Trump, 80, spoke at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday to end his national midterm tour. The senior president visited 20 states in 32 days in an attempt to salvage Republicans’ fortunes at the ballot box on Tuesday.

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However, during Trump’s speech, the president spent the first 17 minutes going into graphic detail about his costly pool renovations.

U.S. President Donald Trump's final election pitch was all about the Reflecting Pool. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

He claimed, “The pipes were very old and in bad shape,” and spoke in depth about how his changes to the draining system should result in less algae, despite the country being in the throes of a cost of living crisis.

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“I mean, they’ve had years here where you couldn’t see any water,” Trump said. “It was just algae and it had a bad aroma, to put it mildly. A lot of bad things happened.”

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Trump didn’t start discussing economic policies until 18 minutes into his speech, but within minutes, he had turned his attention to the previously “inferior” grass in front of the White House. “Now it’s beautiful,” Trump said.

Trump’s fixation on algae, grass and his plans to renovate other Washington monuments just hours before Americans were due to vote “frustrated Republicans,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The report claimed that even some of Trump’s own advisers “privately expressed exasperation” that the president did not use his high-profile speech on election eve to “squarely focus on the economic issues that voters say they care most about.”

The Journal noted that GOP operatives in recent days, “Have grown increasingly worried that they will suffer far-reaching losses in this week’s election,” leading to a “dour” mood inside the White House.

Demonstrators protest against President Donald Trump as he delivers a speech marking the end of the midterm election campaign at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, on November 2, 2026. JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images

A person close to Trump “texted a facepalm emoji,” when asked for a response to his pool-centric speech, the report said, while a prominent Republican strategist claims the president’s backdrop was great, but the message was wrong.

Another said that a repeat outbreak of algae in Trump’s beloved pool “would be the least of their problems,” should Republicans lose control of the House and the Senate on Tuesday.

Trump’s war with Iran has led to soaring gas prices, despite the president promising for months they would go down. He repeated that line Monday, stating, “Because we’re winning with Iran, easily winning.”

Trump returned to the pool 38 minutes into his speech, repeating, “The pipes have been just been changed. The whole thing is in great shape.”

At the start of his speech, the president even said, “We’re giving serious thought to changing the name to the Trump Reflecting Pool. We’ll announce that sometime tomorrow,” before saying, “I’m kidding.”

Retiring Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon told the Journal that Trump “has never been known for message discipline,” adding, “At least he wasn’t talking about men’s behinds.” Trump spoke about Republican Jon Husted’s rear end multiple times during his rally speeches.

Donald Trump came with proof of his work on the Reflecting Pool. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

After Trump had finished speaking, some of his advisers argued that the remarks weren’t intended to be a closing message for voters, the Journal’s report said.

However it noted a senior White House official previewed the speech to reporters on Sunday using those exact terms, and that Trump was making his final argument to voters and sharing his accomplishments in office.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the content of Trump’s election eve speech on Monday demonstrated he had “lost the plot.”

Speaking to Anderson Cooper on 360°, Clinton said that in 2016, Trump “knew how he wanted to present himself,” and had “people around him who at least had some ability to rein him in or say ‘no’ to him.”

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“He’s totally unfettered and unhinged now,” she said on Monday evening. “And for him to go to the Reflecting Pool, one of the great failures of his efforts to redo Washington and stand there as though it was a huge success... I mean, you can’t make this up. He is so focused on himself.”

She added, " I mean, he’s truly lost the plot of being president for the American people, of winning a midterm election.“

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