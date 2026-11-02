BE PREPARED Hillary Clinton Predicts How ‘Cornered’ Trump Will Handle Big Defeat Clinton made an ominous prediction about how low her former opponent will go.

Hillary Clinton is warning Americans to brace themselves if Republicans lose big on Election Night.

During an appearance on The View, the former Secretary of State, 79, said, “Trump has become more and more unhinged.” She added, “If we are successful in winning both the House and the Senate, which I hope we will be, then I think he’s going to get even more out of control because I think he’s going to feel cornered. I think he’s going to feel angry.”

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Clinton said she thinks Trump will be more "unhinged" after losing big in the midterms. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

She continued, “I think he’s going to be lashing out, but at least we will have some leverage to try to hold him to account through the Congress, which is what their job should be.”

Ana Navarro added, “We’d need a straitjacket.”

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“I hope it doesn’t get worse, because we are truly at the bottom,” Clinton also said. Still, there is a real possibility that Trump crashes out if he has to face a blue wave on Tuesday. Already, MAGA is showing its desperation, she noted, including in Ohio, where gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ran a controversial ad featuring his opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother. Clinton said the ad is “outside the pale of any kind of political discourse.”

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Trump sets the tempo, she said, and it may reach a new crescendo after the midterm elections. “I mean, if you look at the numbers that Trump has, he’s, you know, what, 30, 32, 33 percent favorability. I do think people may not be as outspoken, but I hope their votes will speak for them.”

Clinton said she's feeling "optimistic" ahead of the election. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

“I’m feeling really optimistic, but I’m an optimist who worries a lot. So until it’s actually done and every vote is counted fairly, completely, and the results are in, I’m going to be worried,” she added. “But... we’re seeing democratic movement in places that we never could have predicted three months, six months ago.”

Clinton also said she hopes Trump’s defeat will force some “common ground” into how Americans discuss politics.

“There’s plenty to debate about. There’s a lot of things I don’t agree with all kinds of folks in politics, but let’s have that debate and let’s try to put it in the context of, ‘OK, let’s look at the evidence.’ Let’s actually believe in facts and let’s try to find common ground and get something done for people.”

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