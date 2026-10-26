HARD FROST Megyn Kelly Hit by Brutal Bombshell From Former BFF Janice Dean has a theory about why the MAGA star’s views go unchecked. The Daily Beast/Getty/Megyn Kelly Show

Former Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean has dropped a brutal bombshell about Megyn Kelly, saying she “doesn’t have any close friends.”

Dean, 56, slammed her former friend and colleague after the SiriusXM host made controversial remarks about actress Christina Applegate, 51, who was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Kelly, 55, was blatantly dismissive of Applegate’s experience, insisting that she was open about MS in order to become “the face of this disease.”

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“She has no idea what she actually has, and I just think this is like the problem with celebrities, wanting to lean into their health problems, and ‘now I will be the face of MS,’” Kelly said. “She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease, and as she says, she’s back to ‘square one.’ She’s made like a cottage industry of talking about her MS.”

Dean, who was diagnosed with MS over two decades ago, already called out “mean girl Megyn Kelly” on X, saying that while she used to be one of “her closest friends,” her comments about Applegate were “disgusting.”

Now, Dean has taken her distaste for Kelly further, exposing the conservative commentator’s lack of a social life in a scathing Page Six interview. Dean says that Kelly’s isolation has become a catalyst in her increasingly unhinged views.

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“She doesn’t have any close friends. She’s secluded herself to live in Connecticut and doesn’t get out into the world. It’s very isolating, and she doesn’t have someone pulling her in to check her,” Dean said.

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“I’m sick of her using her platform to put people down,” she continued. “She goes to the lowest denominator and constantly put [sic] women down.”

Megyn Kelly is under fire. The Megyn Kelly Show

The former Fox personality drew from her own experiences, saying Kelly’s take on Applegate’s misdiagnosis was “so heartless.”

“[MS] is a very misunderstood disease,” she said. “We have no cure. It saps you of everything when you’re not feeling well. It took my job away from me.” Dean has battled MS for 23 years and left Fox in July after experiencing a progression in her condition.

“I’m sick of her using her platform to put people down,” said Janice Dean. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kelly’s comments about Applegate are just the latest to draw criticism. The MAGA host touts ludicrous, oftentimes dangerous theories and views, more often than not directed at other women. In the last few months alone, Kelly has attacked Michelle Obama, Cindy Crawford, Shailene Woodley, and Sandra Bullock.

While Dean did deliver scathing remarks about Kelly, she also said, “I don’t want to go down the road she’s gone down.”

“I don’t want to fight in the gutter,” she concluded, “but I do want to raise awareness.”

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