SECRET BATTLE Kaitlan Collins Reveals Frantic White House Hegseth Scramble The CNN host spilled on the efforts inside the White House to support Pete Hegseth.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins has revealed insider information about a frantic scramble in the White House to support an under-fire Pete Hegseth.

Defense Secretary Hegseth was the subject of an impeachment effort by rebel Republican Thomas Massie, who formally introduced it in the House on Monday.

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However, on Tuesday evening, the articles of impeachment against Hegseth were rejected 211-204. That included 11 Democrats who did not vote, while Massie was the only Republican to vote with the Dems.

Kaitlan Collins discusses Thomas Massie's impeachment attempt on CNN. CNN

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of The Source, Collins revealed the White House scramble in the lead-up to the critical vote.

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“It certainly wasn’t the outcome the White House was expecting tonight,” she said, noting that Republicans in the House had “banded together and defeated that effort by one of their own.”

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“Both Republican leadership and White House officials were working furiously behind the scenes today to ensure that Congressman Thomas Massie’s attempt to rebuke and potentially oust Secretary Pete Hegseth, from the president’s cabinet, wasn’t successful,” Collins added, citing D.C. sources .

Her intel scans with a report in The New York Times that said Republican leaders were concerned that “attendance issues” in their party would “doom their chances to save Hegseth,” while it was actually the missing Democrats that saved the former Fox News host.

While President Donald Trump gloated on Truth Social that the Democrats’ attempt to impeach Hegseth “miserably FAILED!” and called the result “the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot,” Collins noted that the president did not mention the unexpected assistance the Democrats gave him.

Kaitlan Collins shares Trump's Truth Social post on CNN. CNN

“It was actually the absence of these 11 Democrats, including Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, who might have helped save Secretary Hegseth from facing that vote on impeachment, even if they did so unintentionally by just not showing up,” Collins noted.

Collins also claimed that White House sources said that new chief of staff Stephen Miller, now in his second day on his new job, “reassured” Hegseth “that they have his back” over the impeachment attempt on Tuesday.

Collins said Miller, the architect of brutal ICE raids, is “personally close” to Hegseth.

Pointing out that President Trump has supported Hegseth this week, both on social media and talking to the media, Collins said “he does have a history of saying that, only until he doesn’t.”

The Source host said Tuesday’s result means the move is now effectively shelved.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacts following a procedural vote held by the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Collins also replayed her interview with Massie from Monday, who predicted Tuesday’s outcome.

“The first thing Mike Johnson will try to do is refer this to committee,” Massie said. “And I want everybody to know right now, a referral to committee is to kill this bill. It is not to, you know, move this...impeachment resolution forward, it’s to kill it.”

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said after Tuesday’s decision that, “This is not the end of it, it’s just the beginning.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, November 10, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Collins also reflected on Hegseth’s first major press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday since May.

“It was almost solely focused on this effort to potentially impeach him, and his reasoning of why it shouldn’t happen,“ Collins said. ”I should note he only took questions from a prepared list of what appeared to be only conservative media outlets.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

While Pelosi was in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting, her spokesman Ian Krager, confirmed to the Daily Beast that she flew to San Francisco for the evening for another event.

“She supports impeaching Secretary Hegseth and would have voted ‘No’ on the motion to refer,” he stated.

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