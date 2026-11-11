MISSING IN ACTION Stunning Reason Behind Hegseth Impeachment Fail Exposed One high-profile name is already getting backlash online.

The stunning reason why the bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth failed has been exposed.

The impeachment effort against Hegseth was formally introduced in the House on Monday by outgoing Republican congressman Thomas Massie, for alleged constitutional violations and abuses of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans in the House blocked the articles of impeachment against Hegseth from reaching the floor by a 211-204 vote on Tuesday evening. Massie became the only Republican to vote with the Democrats, and it soon emerged that 11 Democrats were among 18 lawmakers who did not vote.

CNN list the 11 Democrats who did not vote against Hegseth's impeachment. CNN

Republicans had concerns they lacked the votes to defeat the impeachment, according to The New York Times; however, the missing 11 Democrats gave them the numbers for a victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those MIA Democrats included Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

She was photographed outside the House Democratic Caucus meeting in the Longworth House office building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Nancy Pelosi speaks to media outside the House Democratic Caucus meeting on Tuesday. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Pelosi’s spokesman, Ian Krager, confirmed to the Daily Beast that she flew to San Francisco for the evening for another event.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi returned to San Francisco to join and honor local veterans at Swords to Plowshares’ 30th Annual Veterans Day Celebration tonight, an important and longstanding district tradition she regularly attends and will mark for the last time as a Member of Congress by receiving the Lifetime Advocate for Veterans Award,” he wrote.

“She supports impeaching Secretary Hegseth and would have voted ‘No’ on the motion to refer.”

Pelosi’s last X post said she attended the Glide Holiday Jam last Thursday in San Francisco, where singer Patti LaBelle performed.

Angry commenters under that post took aim at the 86-year-old for failing to vote.

Other absent Democrats included Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens, who caused dissent in her party this month when she endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers over Abdul El-Sayed just 48 hours before the midterm election.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacts following a procedural vote held by the House of Representatives on Tuesday. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Stevens for comment.

The 11 Democrats recorded as not voting were Julia Brownley, Lou Correa and Pelosi of California, Laura Gillen of New York, Steven Horsford of Nevada, Jonathan Jackson of Illinois, Brittany Pettersen of Colorado, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, Stevens of Michigan, Marilyn Strickland of Washington and Frederica Wilson of Florida.

An X post on Stansbury’s account said, “Like other Members of Congress, Rep. Stansbury was blocked from entering the Capitol to vote due a traffic incident and a police escort of a bus during the vote.”

Democrat Haley Stevens did not vote on Tuesday. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

The post said Stansbury reached the chamber as the vote had just “gaveled out,” noting, “she immediately filed a report of her vote of ‘NO’ to the motion meant to kill the impeachment articles and refer them to the Judiciary Committee, as documented in the Congressional Record.”

The post added, “Pete Hegseth must be impeached now.”

A comment on the post read, “How did the other 204 Dems manage to get there and vote?”

A lone protester holds an "Impeach Hegseth" sign on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a procedural vote related to the potential impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, DC, November 10, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The vote stopped Massie from forcing separate House votes on the impeachment charges, effectively ending his effort during the current Congress.

Democrat Sydney Kamlager-Dove lashed out at her missing colleagues.

“We knew that this vote was coming, so people should have gotten their raggedy selves up these steps to vote,” she told MeidasTouch. “There is no reason why we should have lost this vote because of attendance issues.”

She added, “So shame on folks who are not here. Because these people lost. They lost, and they still found a way to show up to table this bill. Shameful.”

New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Tuesday that she may continue to investigate Hegseth next year.

“There are so many criminals in this administration its hard to figure out who should be, you know, the order of operations,” she told CNN. “There are going to be many, many, many investigations, I imagine many subpoenas, and we have to follow wherever the evidence takes us.”

Trump gloated over the result in a Truth Social post on Tuesday, writing, “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED! Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register