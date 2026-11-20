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CNN host Kaitlan Collins delivered a sobering verdict on Donald Trump’s history-making summit in Asia.

Collins questioned whether Trump’s unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, 73, and Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin, 74, had achieved anything of substance.

“During the time the president shared with the world’s superpowers, there was a lot of talk about peace but no deals and few details about any progress toward that goal,” the 34-year-old host said.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said Trump’s meeting with the Chinese and Russian leaders ended without any deals. CNN

She then played a clip of the 80-year-old president giving a much more optimistic take.

“It’s been an incredible meeting,” Trump said after the sitdown in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. “I think something will come out.”

Collins wasn’t sold.

“Given the list of topics that the president said he wanted to bring up during this trip, it doesn’t seem likely that there was time to dig into all of them within those 80 minutes that they met,” she said.

To illustrate her point, Collins ran a montage of Trump talking up the trip over the previous few weeks. The three-way meeting had been billed by the Russians as a potential “Yalta 2,″ a re-run of the 1945 summit between U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin that carved out a postwar Europe.

President Donald Trump talked up his summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at several stops in the weeks before the trip. CNN

“We’ll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we’ll be talking a lot of things. We’re trying to end the war in Iran,” Trump said in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 8.

“We have to talk about the denuclearization of the various countries. So, certainly Russia would fit in. We have the second most nuclear weapons, Russia second, pretty close, pretty close behind. And China is much further behind, but they’ll catch us in five years ... and it all doesn’t make much sense, so we will talk about that,” Trump said in a head-scratching riff at Joint Base Andrews on Oct. 27.

The three men met for 80 minutes on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Shenzhen. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

In Palm Beach on Nov. 6, he told a reporter that Americans detained in China were also on the list.

But according to Al Jazeera, despite rhetoric about ending the war with Iran, once the leaders sat down, it barely came up. Collins, however, decided to zero in on a different war.

“Of all the issues to talk about during this trip, of course Ukraine might best exemplify the uncertainty coming out of it,” she said.

She reported that following the summit, Putin insisted there be no ceasefire negotiations, following another strike on a Crimean bridge “that he prizes.”

A section of a key bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea was destroyed by Ukrainian missiles this week. HANDOUT,STRINGER/UKRAINIAN SECURITY SERVICE/AFP/A

That was a far cry from the picture painted by Trump’s son-in-law and envoy, Jared Kushner. Collins noted his “noticeably different tone” as he described meeting with “a lot of anxious European allies,” then played a clip of his remarks.

“He sent a very strong message to both of them on the desire for peace and would like to engage both of them very aggressively to get there,” Kushner told the summit.

“I believe he also came away believing that peace is achievable.”

The consortium of anxious allies included 30 European leaders who gathered in Berlin as the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday. Trump dialed in from Air Force One to tell them Putin was open to new talks, stressing the war’s toll in money and lives.

But mere hours before Trump’s call, Putin had told Russian reporters that Moscow was done negotiating after the Crimean Bridge strikes. He set his own terms too: European leaders who want more talks would have to come to Moscow and explain where they stand.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was unconvinced by Putin's words. Lukasz Glowala/REUTERS

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk appeared skeptical of Trump’s sunny outlook.

“His belief in Putin’s goodwill seems unshakable, even though so far there are no facts to support it,” Tusk told Politico.

“But it would be nice, it would be good, if it really turned out, sooner or later, that Russia was genuinely ready to engage in peace talks.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.