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KISS OF DEATH

Kaitlan Collins Turns the Screw With Brutal Trump Montage

The president’s support doesn’t have the clout it once did.

By Harry Thompson

CNN host Kaitlan Collins has shredded President Donald Trump in a new supercut exposing the dwindling power of his endorsement.

On Thursday’s edition of The Source, Collins flagged how the 80-year-old “personally backed a slew of candidates that lost in huge races.”

Trump spent much of the run-up to the midterms going all-in on several candidates. He traveled to cherry-red states to stump and give them his full support in a bid to shore up votes that once would have been sure things for the GOP.

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It was a doomed operation, as his Senate picks for states including South Carolina and Texas fell in historic defeats to Democratic challengers.

“That guy is a winner, and he’s tough as hell. For you, he’s tough,” he said of Rep. Michael Collins, who ran for the Senate in Georgia.

Collins was also on the receiving end of one of the looks-obsessed president’s ocular pat-downs, saying at a separate rally, “I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man. And, and he’s all man. He’s all man.”

It didn’t pay off, and Jon Ossoff easily batted him away in a 16-point mauling.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley speaks next to U.S. President Donald Trump, during a campaign rally in support of Whatley, at Gastonia Municipal Airport in Gastonia, North Carolina, U.S., September 16, 2026.

Michael Whatley lost in North Carolina.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump also went out to bat for Michael David Whatley during his run for a North Carolina Senate seat.

“Michael Whatley is a warrior, and he’s a warrior for North Carolina—He’s a natural warrior for North Carolina. Michael is a warrior.”

Whatley had been hoping to secure outgoing Thom Tillis’s seat, but it was no good, taking an almost 20-point spanking from Democrat Roy Cooper.

Republican US Senate candidate, former US Representative Mike Rogers shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a rally, ahead of the midterm elections, at an entertainment complex in Port Huron, Michigan, US, October 25, 2026.

Former U.S. Representative Mike Rogers lost.

Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers was running in Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed ultimately schooled him in a 7-point Senate victory.

“Mike Rogers is apple pie,” Trump had said previously on the tarmac by Air Force One. “He’s a perfect guy for our country.”

“Very good candidate,” he’d also gushed at a rally. “Very, very strong, very good Mike Rogers. Very good candidate.”

Texas Attorney General and Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton speaks at a final campaign event, ahead of the midterm elections, in Allen, Texas, US, November 2, 2026.

Paxton took a pounding in his Senate race.

Callaghan O'Hare/Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

Ken Paxton in Texas got the treatment too. Trump regularly called him the greatest Attorney General the U.S. had ever seen, though he often couldn’t help but insult him in the process.

Even when he praised Paxton’s loyalty for sticking with him while he was being criticized, Trump said previously on the campaign trail: “I have to always remember that, because he could be a pain in the a-- sometimes. I’ll be honest.”

Darline Graham in South Carolina got it too. She had taken over the seat from her late brother Lindsey and was regularly called “fantastic” by Trump. She lost.

Republican US Senator Darline Graham (R-SC) speaks following her loss at an election night watch party during the US midterm elections, in Columbia, South Carolina, US, November 3, 2026.

Darline Graham lost the seat her brother had held for more than two decades.

Sam Wolfe/Sam Wolfe/REUTERS

“Well, that’s what the president said about those candidates who were on the ballot,” Collins said after the cut.

“Tonight in all caps, he wrote this and said, ‘I just wasn’t on the ballot. If I were, we would have won in a landslide.’ But that’s not what the president told voters over and over and over again, right before the election.”

She then played a second cut of Trump in various contexts, pleading with voters to “pretend” that he had been on the ballot on Tuesday.

It didn’t work.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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Harry Thompson
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