HOME TRUTHS Karoline Leavitt Humiliated as She Learns Home State Result Live Fox’s new MAGA hire was not having a good night.

Fox News’ new commentator Karoline Leavitt has been humiliated live on air with a brutal midterm result that really hit home.

After leaving her role as White House press secretary, 29-year-old Leavitt joined Fox News as a guest commentator for Tuesday’s midterm coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

That included watching the network call the Senate race in New Hampshire in real time, with Democrat Chris Pappas beating Republican John E. Sununu.

It was no close race, with Fox calling victory after Pappas achieved 61 percent of the vote, blitzing Sununu on just 37.3 percent. The Associated Press declared Pappas the winner with 58.6 percent of the vote to Sununu’s 39.6 percent, after 32 percent of the vote was counted.

Karoline Leavitt learns the fate of her home state live on Fox News. Fox News

One of the panelists, Dana Perino, specifically called out Leavitt as the results broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m looking at Karoline Leavitt, who is from New Hampshire, ran a race in New Hampshire, knows all these people very well, I mean, is this a surprise?,” Perino asked her.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Leavitt said, “Yeah, well, I was in New Hampshire this morning, woke up, cast my ballot for John E. Sununu. I am sad to see not enough of my fellow Granite Staters did the same.”

She then referenced losing to Pappas when she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in 2022.

Fox News call a Democratic victory in New Hampshire. Flox News

“He is a good candidate for the Democrats,” Leavitt said of Pappas. “He appears like a moderate, but when he gets into office, he votes with the far-left of his party. His family owns a small business. He likes to hide behind that throughout the campaign. It’s obviously a disappointing loss for our state.”

Leavitt then attempted to put a positive spin on events by listing states where Republicans may win seats, adding, “We’re hopeful.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register