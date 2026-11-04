Karoline Leavitt Suffers Brutal Election Night Self-Own
The former White House press secretary’s dreams did not come true.
President Donald Trump’s former press secretary has suffered a social media self-own, revealing a personal midterm horror show.
Karoline Leavitt, the president’s former comms whiz, high-tailed it out of the White House in August to focus on her young family, but she has remained an unofficial spokesperson for the administration by signing a contract to appear on Fox News.
The 29-year-old has also used her social media to deliver a Trumpy doctrine, especially in the lead-up to the Republican Party’s midterm crashout.
Just hours before the nightmare scenario became a reality for the GOP, Leavitt shared a picture on Instagram in an attempt to rally the MAGA troops.
First, she shared a grinning selfie with an “I voted!” pin on her chest, then showed her followers exactly who she voted for.
Her follow-up Instagram story showed her ballot, revealing that she voted Republican across the board. She marked her paper for Kelly Ayotte in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race, John E. Sununu for U.S. Senate, Anthony DiLorenzo for Congress, Janet Stevens for the New Hampshire Executive Council, and Lou Gargiulo, candidate for New Hampshire Senate District 24.
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Leavitt certainly knows how to pick them, with all runners except Ayotte losing to their Democratic opponents. Ayotte, the incumbent, retained her seat under challenge from Democrat Cinde Warmington and Libertarian Stephen Villee.
Former senator Sununu lost to Rep. Chris Pappas, who is now the Senator-elect. In New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Stefany Shaheen, the outgoing senator’s daughter, beat DiLorenzo to take Pappas’ seat.
Stevens lost to Democrat Lisa Kennedy Sheldon, while Gargiulo lost in the state senate to incumbent Democrat Debra Altschiller.
In her other attempts to help stave off a blue wave, Leavitt shared a seemingly AI-generated image of a woman with a child that said “the mom vote matters,” boosted an X post from Elon Musk saying “vote red today!” and shared a message from Eric Trump that attempted to sow fear about what a Democratic victory might look like.
Fox News viewers were treated to Leavitt’s live reaction to her ballot going kaput as she joined a panel for Tuesday’s midterm coverage.
One of the panelists, Dana Perino, specifically called out Leavitt as the results broke.
“I’m looking at Karoline Leavitt, who is from New Hampshire, ran a race in New Hampshire, knows all these people very well, I mean, is this a surprise?” Perino asked her as the Senate race was called in favor of Democrat Chris Pappas.
Leavitt said, “Yeah, well, I was in New Hampshire this morning, woke up, cast my ballot for John E. Sununu. I am sad to see not enough of my fellow Granite Staters did the same.”
She then referenced losing to Pappas when she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District in 2022.
After working as a communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik after the 2020 election, Leavitt made her ill-fated run for election to the House.
“He is a good candidate for the Democrats,” Leavitt said of Pappas. “He appears like a moderate, but when he gets into office, he votes with the far-left of his party. His family owns a small business. He likes to hide behind that throughout the campaign. It’s obviously a disappointing loss for our state.”
Leavitt then attempted to put a positive spin on events by listing states where Republicans may win seats, adding, “We’re hopeful.”
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