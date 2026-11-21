The ever-embattled FBI director was on Fox News after officials learned of a worrying hack.

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Kash Patel touted the FBI’s cybersecurity initiatives in an interview with Fox News just after agency officials learned that hackers had breached a critical database, a new report has revealed.

Patel, 46, was on the air with Sean Hannity on Friday after FBI officials learned that the National Crime Information Center, a database used by law enforcement to share information on warrants and background checks, had been hacked, according to CNN.

A former FBI official told the outlet that the NCIC is one of the most critical information-sharing systems in law enforcement.

Kash Patel's tenure as FBI director has been rocked with a series of scandals. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Every day, officers across the country rely on NCIC to identify wanted fugitives, check for outstanding warrants, and access information that can directly impact officer and public safety,” the source said. “My concern isn’t simply whether hackers gained access to sensitive information, although that is an issue, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on.”

But the discovery of the hack didn’t stop Patel from going on Fox News to brag about the Trump administration’s efforts to combat cyber criminals and secure cyberspace.

Patel was on Fox News after FBI officials learned that the NCIC had been hacked. Fox News

“President Trump launched the largest executive orders on cybersecurity, not just yesterday or last week, but at the beginning of his administration. Prior administrations could have done that, they didn’t. President Trump did that,” he told Hannity.

“The FBI has already arrested 200 cyber criminals during the Trump administration, including extraditing six from overseas. And we’re doing that, and we’re gonna continue to do that because President Trump’s executive orders have given the U.S. government the tools that it needs to succeed to defend America for the American people,” he added.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

The NCIC hack follows an attack on the FBI in September, when a group called ShinyHunters targeted sensitive employee personal data. It was also the latest in a string of tech blackouts that have worried Americans.

In the span of a few days, a nationwide ground stop sent air travel into turmoil, outages hit Microsoft and major U.S. banks, and even a highly classified network used by the National Security Agency went dark. None of the incidents have been deemed cyberattacks.

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Patel tried to assuage fears over the disruptions in his Fox interview.

“We have to remind the American public that when the private sector makes these upgrades, they’re doing it at an exponential rate. And they should be glad that the government and the private sector is making these types of updates because that’s what’s necessary to defend the American people,” he said. “And there are gonna be some technical disruptions like we’ve seen, but the FBI and the intelligence community is gonna continuously monitor those activities for nefarious actors.”