Fans are comparing the photo to glamorous shots of her world-famous mother, Goldie Hawn.

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Kate Hudson is wowing fans with a never-before-seen topless photo, with some saying the star looks just like her famous mother, Goldie Hawn.

On Nov. 19, the 47-year-old Oscar nominee posted a series of scenes from a trip to New York City on Instagram.

The first of the 13 snaps showed Hudson from behind, squatting in nothing but semi-sheer black tights and heels. Her upper body was bare, and she covered her breasts with her arms as she turned her face to the camera.

Kate Hudson shared a photo of herself shirtless, wearing only semi-sheer tights. Instagram/Kate Hudson

Hudson’s collarbone-length hair was pinned back from the front, and her full-glam makeup look included dark eyeliner and nude lipstick.

The post was titled “This time last year.” The other slides included a snap of the mother of three sitting in a chair while getting her hair done and lying on a bed at the Bowery Hotel, laughing as she held a glass of red wine.

Another sultry snap included Kate Hudson in a shirt with a plunging neckline. Instagram/Kate Hudson

In one photo, she squatted on the floor again, this time in a plunging V-neck shirt, her head tilted back with her mouth open.

Her bangs framed her face while the rest of her hair was styled in a bun.

Kate Hudson posed for one photo with her stylist of over a decade, Sophie Lopez. Instagram/Kate Hudson

One photo showed the Golden Globe-winning Almost Famous actress sticking her tongue out at the camera while posing for a selfie with her longtime stylist, Sophie Lopez.

Kate Hudson posted 13 photos from her 2025 trip to New York City, including snaps from her hotel room and restaurants. Instagram/Kate Hudson

In a mirror selfie, Hudson posed in a white silk gown in her hotel room.

Some commenters noted that Hudson looked “just like her mother,” Oscar-winning blonde bombshell Goldie Hawn.

Her father is musician Bill Hudson, 77, but Hawn, 80, and her longtime partner, Escape From New York actor Kurt Russell, 75, raised the future rom-com queen together.

Hawn and Russell have been together since 1983, but never married.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and Kurt Russell at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's dinner honoring Kate Hudson in Beverly Hills in 2025. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hudson has also been vocal about her hesitations about marriage. She’s been engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, 40, since September 2021.

The couple first met when Hudson was 23 through mutuals, as Fujikawa is the stepbrother of her best friends, sisters Erin and Sara Foster.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson at the BFI London Film Festival in Britain in October 2022. Toby Melville/Reuters

Fujikawa and Hudson started dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Rani, in October 2018.

Hudson also has two sons from her former relationships: Ryder Robinson, 22, with musician Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, 15, with musician Matt Bellamy.