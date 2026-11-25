“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has waxed poetic about the splurge-worthy anti-aging cream.

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Aside from NAD+ drips and massages, Kathy Hilton credits RéVive Skincare’s Renewal Moisturizing Night Cream and Rescue Elixir Oil as the secret behind her radiant complexion. Of course, the millionaire’s go-to anti-aging antidotes aren’t exactly budget-friendly. Fortunately, both products are deeply discounted right now ahead of Black Friday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mom of Paris and Nicky Hilton shared her glowing review of the products in a sponsored Instagram post on Nov. 20.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kathy Hilton raved about RéVive Skincare’s Renewal Moisturizing Night Cream and Rescue Elixir Oil in an Instagram post. Kathy Hilton/Instagram

“As a skincare fanatic, I always have to have my favorites on hand! I stock up all year on my RéVive Renewal Moisturizing Night Cream and Renewal Rescue Elixir Oil because I can’t go a night without it,” Hilton, 67, said.

She continued, “They make the most Hunky Dory holiday gifts, especially for someone who is obsessed with science-backed skincare.”

Kathy Hilton said she stocks up all year on RéVive Skincare’s Renewal Moisturizing Night Cream and Rescue Elixir Oil. Kathy Hilton/Instagram

Several of the star’s fans and fellow A-list friends complimented her glowing skin in the comments on her post.

“In Kathy we trust,” wrote Hilton’s co-star Tracy Tutor.

“You look so glam, Kathy; love this for you. I’ll have to start using this if I want to look as good as you,” added a fan.

Fans of Kathy Hilton complimented her glowing skin in the comments on her post. Instagram

The moisturizing night cream is infused with a slew of anti-aging ingredients, including glycolic acid to gently exfoliate the skin, a papain enzyme to brighten tone, and peptides that help target sagging and jowls.

Amazon $ 158 RéVive Skincare’s Renewal Moisturizing Night Cream Down from $210 Shop Now Amazon

A full-size cream usually costs $210, but it’s up to 25 percent off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The elixir oil, which also contains peptides to boost collagen and natural oils to replenish lipids, is also 25 percent off during the sale. A full-size bottle typically costs $310.

Amazon $ 232 RéVive Renewal Rescue Elixir Oil Down from $310 Shop Now Amazon

Beyond Hilton’s endorsement, both products are backed by glowing customer reviews on Amazon, with one person who’s used the night cream “for over 15 years” confirming the pretty penny is worth it.

“Love this face oil! It keeps my skin hydrated, soft, and smooth. My skin looks more radiant and feels firmer after using it. A little goes a long way. Great for dry skin and fine lines!,” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote.

“Revive is my all-time favorite skincare brand. A little pricey, but you know you got a quality product,” another commenter added.

If you’ve been wanting to try RéVive’s luxurious skincare items, now is the time to shop.