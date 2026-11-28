Katie Miller Quietly Scrubs Swipe at Unlikely Media Target
Stephen Miller’s wife apparently found political bias in a Thanksgiving weather report.
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MAGA maven Katie Miller aimed her outrage at a Weather Channel reporter in a social media post late on Thanksgiving before quietly deleting it.
Miller, 35, took umbrage at a comment by the Weather Channel’s Justin Michaels, 47, a national correspondent covering the nor’easter from Washington, D.C., on Thanksgiving Day.
As footage of the White House appeared on screen, Michaels remarked: “Looking back at the White House, always beautiful to see the White House regardless of the resident of that home.”
The innocuous comment was not neutral enough for MAGA’s online warriors, who took it as a slight against President Donald Trump.
“Legacy media can’t even do the weather without bias,” Miller fumed in the now-deleted post.
The post went up just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, but had vanished by early Friday morning, when it was highlighted by the Bad Fox Graphics X account.
Miller, who is married to Trump’s chief of staff, Stephen Miller, 41, wasn’t the only outraged member of the MAGA tribe.
Conservative radio host Mike Opelka helped fuel the backlash, posting the clip with the caption: “Hey, @weatherchannel - wut??? ‘the White House, always beautiful, regardless of the resident of that home.’”
His replies were filled with MAGA supporters vowing to boycott the Weather Channel.
Some claimed they were deleting the Weather Channel app over the remark, while others called for Michaels to be fired.
In a reply to one of his critics, Michaels defended his words.
“In such a polarized society, it’s a completely legitimate thing to say. I don’t care who lives in that house. It’s gorgeous. And we’re lucky to have it,” he wrote.
The furor continued Friday morning, even after Miller had deleted her post, with pro-Trump influencer Juanita Broaddrick joining the calls for Michaels to be canned.
“Is this A-hole, Justin Michaels, still employed at The Weather Channel @weatherchannel ??? This is just unbelievable!! 😡" she wrote to her two million followers.
Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and she has not publicly explained why she deleted the post.
Miller has made a habit of scrubbing controversial posts. In October, she removed a “Promise made, promise kept” message celebrating a federal search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home.
Just last week, she deleted a screenshot of Trump’s threat to Iran that “a whole civilization will die tonight” about an hour after sharing it.
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