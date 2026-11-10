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PUT THROUGH THE MILLER

Katie Miller’s Secret Scramble After Husband’s Promotion Revealed

Stephen Miller’s promotion left his wife with a predicament.

Katie Miller and Stephen Miller at an event in Washington, D.C.

Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

By Tom Porter

Katie Miller has rushed to cut ties with AI and media firms following her husband Stephen Miller’s shock promotion to White House chief of staff.

According to The Atlantic, citing a source familiar with the moves, Katie Miller has, over the past few days, ended her job at SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, and sold her stock. She has also canceled a planned podcast deal with Paramount, according to the report.

The moves are apparently designed to avoid conflict-of-interest issues for her husband, allowing him to work on AI and media policy in his new role overseeing Trump’s White House operation.

stephen miller

Stephen Miller's appointment as White House chief of staff provoked controversy.

Eric Lee/REUTERS

“Stephen Miller is no longer subject to any recusals and may fully participate in all meetings and policy matters,” the White House told the publication. The Daily Beast has contacted Katie Miller and the White House for comment.

Katie Miller, in a post on X on Monday, announced she was ending her podcast to devote more time to looking after the four children she has with Miller.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller arrive for UFC Freedom 250, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2026.
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“I make every decision based on what’s best for my children and our family,” she posted.

The Millers are a MAGA power couple, and met while working in the White House during Trump’s first term. Katie Miller worked as a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and on the White House coronavirus task force before serving as an adviser on Elon Musk’s Dodge task force, which sought to dismantle parts of the federal government.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: Katie Miller, former advisor to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), attends the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the governors in Washington for the annual National Governors Association meetings. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Katie Miller is stepping away from her podcast and business roles after her husband's promotion.

Al Drago/Getty Images

She’s also worked as an adviser for Musk and his SpaceX company, and launched a podcast where she interviews MAGA figures. Stephen Miller, while deputy chief of staff, is reported to have recused himself from involvement in AI or issues involving Paramount on the advice of the White House counsel.

Stephen Miller’s appointment Friday shocked Republicans reeling from the GOP’s crushing midterm defeat, where voters rejected the harsh anti-migration policies he helped design. Miller’s elevation gives him sweeping power over a wide range of policies.

Katie Miller had reportedly lobbied for his appointment, phoning Trump allies to get them to recommend their husband.

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Another key factor behind the GOP rout was rising concern about government corruption. A Gallup poll just ahead of the election found that 89 percent of voters believed government corruption was widespread.

Katie Miller’s moves mean that her husband can take on a wide-ranging portfolio, with Democrats expected to zero in on corruption claims when they take control of Congress in January.

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Tom Porter
Tom PorterBreaking News Reporter

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