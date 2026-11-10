PUT THROUGH THE MILLER Katie Miller’s Secret Scramble After Husband’s Promotion Revealed Stephen Miller’s promotion left his wife with a predicament. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Katie Miller has rushed to cut ties with AI and media firms following her husband Stephen Miller’s shock promotion to White House chief of staff.

According to The Atlantic, citing a source familiar with the moves, Katie Miller has, over the past few days, ended her job at SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, and sold her stock. She has also canceled a planned podcast deal with Paramount, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moves are apparently designed to avoid conflict-of-interest issues for her husband, allowing him to work on AI and media policy in his new role overseeing Trump’s White House operation.

Stephen Miller's appointment as White House chief of staff provoked controversy. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“Stephen Miller is no longer subject to any recusals and may fully participate in all meetings and policy matters,” the White House told the publication. The Daily Beast has contacted Katie Miller and the White House for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Miller, in a post on X on Monday, announced she was ending her podcast to devote more time to looking after the four children she has with Miller.

“I make every decision based on what’s best for my children and our family,” she posted.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Millers are a MAGA power couple, and met while working in the White House during Trump’s first term. Katie Miller worked as a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence and on the White House coronavirus task force before serving as an adviser on Elon Musk’s Dodge task force, which sought to dismantle parts of the federal government.

Katie Miller is stepping away from her podcast and business roles after her husband's promotion. Al Drago/Getty Images

She’s also worked as an adviser for Musk and his SpaceX company, and launched a podcast where she interviews MAGA figures. Stephen Miller, while deputy chief of staff, is reported to have recused himself from involvement in AI or issues involving Paramount on the advice of the White House counsel.

Stephen Miller’s appointment Friday shocked Republicans reeling from the GOP’s crushing midterm defeat, where voters rejected the harsh anti-migration policies he helped design. Miller’s elevation gives him sweeping power over a wide range of policies.

Katie Miller had reportedly lobbied for his appointment, phoning Trump allies to get them to recommend their husband.

Play Video

Another key factor behind the GOP rout was rising concern about government corruption. A Gallup poll just ahead of the election found that 89 percent of voters believed government corruption was widespread.

Katie Miller’s moves mean that her husband can take on a wide-ranging portfolio, with Democrats expected to zero in on corruption claims when they take control of Congress in January.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register