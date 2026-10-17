Katie Zacharia Pens Cringe Love Letter to Boss Who Fired Her
The ousted White House press secretary had nothing but glowing praise for the president who cut her loose after just five days.
Ousted White House press secretary Katie Zacharia penned a heartfelt public note to President Donald Trump, her boss of just five days.
Zacharia took on the White House press secretary role on Monday and gave her first and last briefing Tuesday morning.
By Friday, Trump, 80, had dumped her. But that didn’t stop Zacharia from singing his praises.
“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and the most hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him,” she wrote on Instagram.
“No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him.”
Zacharia was forced to leave her high-profile White House job on Friday after a week of slip-ups, embarrassing revelations about her own work history, and a reportedly uneasy relationship with longtime staffers, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.
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As he left the White House for a midterm rally in Georgia on Friday afternoon, Trump indicated he had asked Zacharia to reconsider her position.
“I just spoke to her about it,” the president told a gaggle of reporters outside the White House. “I said, ‘Katie, is this for you?’ Because she’s been treated very rough.”
Zacharia set a new record for brevity as Trump’s mouthpiece: Her five-day gig as press secretary was even shorter than Anthony Scaramucci’s infamous 11-day tenure as White House communications director during Trump’s first term.
In Trump’s first term, Anthony Scaramucci lasted 11 days in the role before getting the ax.
Comments on the Instagram post were limited, but some negative reactions still slipped through.
“It’s pretty hilarious to be so bad that the worst governing body in the history of the country thinks you’re bad,” one commenter said.
“Girl I’m embarrassed for you,” another said.
But most of the visible replies were messages congratulating Zacharia on her tenure, which was marred by a string of controversies, despite lasting less than 125 hours.
At her first press briefing, Zacharia appeared to read from a script and, at one point, confused her husband with the president.
Later in the week, it emerged that, despite appearing as a legal analyst on right-wing television, Zacharia had never passed the bar exam and was not a practicing attorney.
By Friday afternoon, Trump had seen enough to cut his new MAGA mouthpiece loose.
“I just spoke to her about it,” the president told a gaggle of reporters outside the White House. “I said, ‘Katie, is this for you?’ Because she’s been treated very rough.”
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