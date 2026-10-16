BY THE NUMBERS ‘Daily Show’ Brings Receipts to Torch ‘Train Wreck’ Katie Zacharia The satirical show humiliated the failed press secretary just hours after her firing. Instagram/ @thedailyshow

The Daily Show annihilated failed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia just hours after President Donald J. Trump fired her.

Zacharia’s stint as press secretary lasted just five days. Trump, who appointed Zacharia, reportedly told advisers that the former Fox News contributor had “no talent” and “shouldn’t be on television.”

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His comments followed Zacharia’s 14-minute press conference, her stammering appearance on MAGA-friendly Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show, and the reveal that Zacharia never passed the bar despite calling herself a lawyer.

“The Daily Show” roasted fired White House press secretary Katie Zacharia on Instagram. Instagram/ @thedailyshow

Trump said to reporters at the White House that he told Zacharia, “Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider.” A White House official told the Daily Beast she was “transitioning out” of her role as press secretary.

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The Daily Show shared a post on Instagram after Zacharia’s firing titled “Katie Zacharia: White House Press Secretary by the Numbers.” The caption explained, “We crunched the numbers on Katie Zacharia.”

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Each slide included a different number, starting with a block-lettered “14″ over the words, “Total minutes in the press briefing room.” The next slide read “Questions taken from reporters” under a “3″; next was “Bar exams passed” under a “0.”

Katie Zacharia called herself a lawyer despite never having passed the Bar exam. Instagram/ @thedailyshow

The following slide roasted Zacharia’s slip-up at her first—and only—press conference, when she accidentally referred to her husband as the “president.” The image showed a massive number one, referring to Zacharia’s one “very proud president waiting for her at home. HUSBAND. We meant husband. That’s a good one.”

Katie Zacharia confused her husband with the president in her first and only press conference. Instagram/ @thedailyshow

The post then took a more absurdist turn, stating that Zacharia had ordered six designer suits, “from Net-a-Porter that have already shipped but now need to be re-routed from D.C. to her home in California, actually can we just cancel the order.”

The last slide’s number was “340 million,” representing the number of “Americans kinda sad we don’t get to see more train wrecks.”

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