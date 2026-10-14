‘The View’ Hosts Decimate Trump’s ‘Confused’ Mouthpiece
Despite her signature look, the hosts felt Zacharia failed to meet the most basic qualifications for her new job.
The View hosts roasted flailing press secretary Katie Zacharia as less literate than a “second grader.”
Zacharia, 41, tanked her first White House press conference Tuesday. After stumbling through prepared remarks, showing cluelessness about U.S.-Ukraine relations, and accidentally calling her husband “the president,” the former Fox News personality fled the conference after just 14 minutes, despite starting 15 minutes late. She only took three questions, all from conservative-leaning outlets.
The View co-host Ana Navarro, 54, said she’s “literally had bouts of hiccups that lasted longer than this press conference.”
“She couldn’t read!” Navarro declared. “I mean, there are second graders that read at a higher level than she does. She couldn’t answer questions. These were questions that were from handpicked, curated right-wing media outlets asking her softballs.”
Navarro then ran through a list of qualifications for a MAGA press secretary. She said Zacharia met several requirements, like being “a psychopath” and “blond,” but fell short on one critical aspect of the job.
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“You need to be able to lie,” she said. “You need to be able to lie with confidence, not looking nervous.”
Co-host Sara Haines, 48, compared Zacharia’s attempts to answer questions to speaking on the phone with an oblivious customer service worker.
“I have spent longer telling my kids we’re leaving the house than that briefing,” she said. “There were literally three questions. She didn’t know one, and then she sent them out to ask Trump. I have been on the phone with customer service. That’s being transferred. They’re being transferred.”
Sunny Hostin said Zacharia’s role is “the easiest job in Washington, D.C.”
“You get up there, you take like five questions, you give nonsensical answers, you insult the media, and then you leave,” Hostin, 57, said. “That was very uncomfortable to watch.”
Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, mentioned Zacharia’s odd pause while discussing Venezuela. Zacharia read from her notes, stating the U.S. has “A great relationship…with Venezuela.”
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, 70, meanwhile, was left nearly speechless. “I don’t know what to say,” she said. “What is she talking about?”
“She seemed confused when she mentioned Venezuela. Like, she’s reading it, and it’s like, ‘Is that what I mean?’” Griffin said, adding, “I don’t know how this gal is gonna last.”
Navarro said Zacharia should pivot, career-wise.
“She could have gone to clown school,” Navarro said. “We have literally reached the point in American politics where reality is funnier than Saturday Night Live.”
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