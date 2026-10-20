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FOX SHOCK

Katie Zacharia’s Parting Shot to Trump’s Fox Ally Revealed

She had butted heads with him just days before.

Sean Hannity interviews Katie Zacharia on Fox News.

Fox News

By Leigh Kimmins

Flash-in-the-pan White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has made her distaste known for a Trump sycophant on Fox News.

Zacharia, who is in her early forties, lasted just five days as Karoline Leavitt’s replacement, limping out after a double blow from what was supposed to be a friendly network.

Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at a campaign rally at Hyder WarehouseHendersonville, North Carolina, October 19, 2026.
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First, just two days after her first press briefing turned into a car crash, she squirmed through a testy interview with network heavyweight Sean Hannity before the occupants of the curvy couch on Fox & Friends treated her coldly the next day.

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The Hannity interview particularly must have left a mark, as Zacharia has unfollowed the host on X, according to U.S. Politics Alert.

She had no ill feelings toward the man who fired her. She described President Donald Trump as “kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and the most hardworking man” on X, after she got the boot.

At the end of an awkward, stilted seven-minute interview with Hannity on Thursday, the segment got brutal.

Hannity asked why she only took three questions in her debut press briefing and what she might do differently going forward.

Sean Hannity interviews Katie Zacharia on Fox News.

Sean Hannity interviews Katie Zacharia on Fox News.

Fox News

The Fox News host then said, “I can give you some unsolicited advice: That’s never gonna be a friendly room to you.”

As she fumbled over her answer, Fox News began playing her out with music to signal an ad break.

“Yeah, so what I would say is, I would absolutely be very well prepared on the briefing, Sean, and I would love, and I do love questions, and I would love to build a relationship with all of those members of the press corps, so there’s a substantive, ah, component to us having an ability to interact,” she said, as the music played on.

She continued on: “I will be very prepared, Sean, and I will step up to the duty President Trump has asked me to as press secretary.”

Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Zacharia during her debut-briefing car crash.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

She was fired less than 24 hours later, after her shaky Fox & Friends appearance.

During that interview, she seemed to answer different questions than those asked by the occupants of the curvy couch.

She blamed the press for her failures and tried to focus on perceived successes, like breaking the news that Trump had ousted his Greek ambassador, Kimberly Guilfoyle, over a financial scandal.

Notably, none of the hosts thanked Zacharia for her time or even said goodbye.

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Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

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