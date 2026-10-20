FOX SHOCK Katie Zacharia’s Parting Shot to Trump’s Fox Ally Revealed She had butted heads with him just days before. Fox News

Flash-in-the-pan White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has made her distaste known for a Trump sycophant on Fox News.

Zacharia, who is in her early forties, lasted just five days as Karoline Leavitt’s replacement, limping out after a double blow from what was supposed to be a friendly network.

First, just two days after her first press briefing turned into a car crash, she squirmed through a testy interview with network heavyweight Sean Hannity before the occupants of the curvy couch on Fox & Friends treated her coldly the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Play Video

The Hannity interview particularly must have left a mark, as Zacharia has unfollowed the host on X, according to U.S. Politics Alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had no ill feelings toward the man who fired her. She described President Donald Trump as “kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and the most hardworking man” on X, after she got the boot.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

At the end of an awkward, stilted seven-minute interview with Hannity on Thursday, the segment got brutal.

Hannity asked why she only took three questions in her debut press briefing and what she might do differently going forward.

Sean Hannity interviews Katie Zacharia on Fox News. Fox News

The Fox News host then said, “I can give you some unsolicited advice: That’s never gonna be a friendly room to you.”

As she fumbled over her answer, Fox News began playing her out with music to signal an ad break.

“Yeah, so what I would say is, I would absolutely be very well prepared on the briefing, Sean, and I would love, and I do love questions, and I would love to build a relationship with all of those members of the press corps, so there’s a substantive, ah, component to us having an ability to interact,” she said, as the music played on.

She continued on: “I will be very prepared, Sean, and I will step up to the duty President Trump has asked me to as press secretary.”

Zacharia during her debut-briefing car crash. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

She was fired less than 24 hours later, after her shaky Fox & Friends appearance.

During that interview, she seemed to answer different questions than those asked by the occupants of the curvy couch.

She blamed the press for her failures and tried to focus on perceived successes, like breaking the news that Trump had ousted his Greek ambassador, Kimberly Guilfoyle, over a financial scandal.

Notably, none of the hosts thanked Zacharia for her time or even said goodbye.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register