FALL GUYS Keystone Kash Accused of Desperate Epstein Files Plot An FBI whistleblower has shed light on the chaos that gripped the bureau during the rushed release of the Epstein files. exclusive Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

An FBI whistleblower feared Kash Patel would use mistakes in the chaotic Epstein files review to justify firing staff and blaming them for Justice Department failings, explosive internal documents reveal.

In an extraordinary written complaint obtained by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack, PunchUp, an unidentified bureau official alleged that Patel, 46, had threatened workers with dismissal unless they met his “made-up” redaction deadline.

The unnamed whistleblower even questioned whether the Trump administration was using the condensed timeline to manufacture an opportunity to fire FBI workers to satisfy Patel’s desire to purge staff while making them “scapegoats” for the DOJ’s failings. The official warned that rushed mistakes could “destroy people’s lives.”

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“The Director has threatened to fire” FBI staff “if the job is not done by his made up deadline,” the employee, whose name is redacted in the documents, alleged in an email obtained by PunchUp. The grievance did not state the deadline.

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The director, the official claimed, had also begun trying to reduce the bureau’s workforce. “What better way than to fire us for making mistakes during this ever changing process, or as scapegoats for the DOJ’s lack of following proper procedures,” they added.

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The allegation, made in March 2025, came at the start of a staffing upheaval that has seen thousands leave the bureau, with reports that FBI numbers have been slashed by 7 percent under Trump 2.0.

As FBI director, Patel has enacted Trump’s desire to slash federal employees. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The explosive claims come a day after House Democrats accused the DOJ and FBI of covering up evidence of President Donald Trump’s connections to Epstein. The White House has dismissed the allegations as false.

Contained in a newly published tranche of internal FBI correspondence following a FOIA request by PunchUp, the complaint paints a picture of growing internal alarm among staff preparing the late sex offender’s highly sensitive records for public release.

The whistleblower, who worked in the FBI’s Information Management Division, where staff examined thousands of pages of Epstein-related records, described a chaotic, high-pressure operation in which staff received questionable instructions.

They warned that reviewers were not removing personal information that could identify FBI agents and other bureau employees, potentially exposing them and their families to retaliation if the records became public.

The complaint, obtained by PunchUp, raises serious concerns about the Epstein redaction process. FBI / FOIA

They also feared that details staff had been instructed to leave unredacted could be pieced together to identify Epstein’s victims, leaving them vulnerable to harassment or worse.

The employee also raised fears that the DOJ would publish the material without further checks and blame the FBI for anything it was accused of getting wrong.

“I am concerned that the rush deadline on the project, for no discernable (sic) reason, will lead to mistakes that could destroy people’s lives,” they wrote.

The employee also raised concerns about the legal basis for some of the operation, describing uncertain answers from an FBI official when questioned about how the DOJ was handling the files.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were close friends for years. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

Their complaint was lodged with the FBI’s Office of Integrity and Compliance, whose senior officials referred it to the Justice Department’s inspector general.

On March 24, 2025, assistant director Catherine Sheehan Bruno wrote that her office was obliged to report the allegations. The next day, an FBI lawyer confirmed that the employee was willing to be identified to the inspector general if necessary.

The FBI then closed its own case. The records do not show whether the inspector general took the matter any further, or whether anyone working on the Epstein review was subsequently fired.

The whistleblower, meanwhile, vowed to continue the review despite their fears, PunchUp reported. They said they wanted their concerns on the record in case something went wrong—which it did.

The FBI staffer insisted that they would remain professional, even if their employer wasn’t. FBI / FOIA

When the Justice Department released millions of additional Epstein records in January 2026, it accidentally exposed identifying information about numerous survivors, including women who had never publicly disclosed their abuse.

One of them, Marina Lacerda, found her name in at least 46 unredacted documents. She subsequently faced a torrent of online abuse, while her 12-year-old daughter was bullied at school by children asking whether Epstein was her father. Lacerda, who was sexually abused by Epstein at 14, told Reuters in June that she now sleeps with a handgun beside her bed, terrified that someone might break into her home.

As the Daily Beast previously reported, approximately 1,000 FBI personnel were drafted into the enormous operation, with the bureau spending $851,344 on overtime between March 17 and March 22 alone.

The threat to fire reviewers was previously described in a January investigation by The New York Times. Former FBI section chief John Sullivan told the newspaper that an employee on the Epstein review team had described Patel joining a conference call, berating workers and threatening their jobs unless the work was completed on schedule.

PunchUp contacted the FBI, the DOJ, and the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for comment. An OIG spokesman said it would not “confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.”

The FBI and DOJ did not respond.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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