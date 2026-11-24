Patel’s third deputy is expected to leave after serving less than a year in the Trump administration.

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Kash Patel’s second-in-command is reportedly calling it quits after less than a year in the role—again.

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia, 50, is planning to retire next month, three sources familiar with the decision told The Washington Post.

The longtime FBI official would be the third deputy director to quit during Patel’s tenure as the bureau’s chief.

Raia first joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Raia became Patel’s right-hand man in January, after MAGA podcaster and conspiracy theorist Dan Bongino resigned following nearly 10 months in the role.

Andrew Bailey, a former Missouri attorney general who was appointed co-deputy director alongside Bongino, resigned from his role in September. His position has yet to be filled.

The FBI did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

News of Raia’s expected retirement comes only days after the deputy director declined to name a single right-wing domestic terrorism group while sitting before the House Homeland Security Committee last week.

During an exchange with Democratic ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson, the former New York field office chief was asked to name three organizations the FBI deems domestic terrorism groups.

Raia named Antifa with no problem, but couldn't name a single right-wing domestic terror group. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

After responding with “antifa” and the 764 network, an online sextortion and violent extremism group, Raia declined to give an example of a right-wing group when asked, despite acknowledging that they exist.

“I don’t wanna paint [with] a broad brush here,” Raia said after stammering for a few seconds.

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He said the FBI focuses more on the extremist members themselves who meet the “three prongs” of domestic terrorism, rather than groups in general.

The prongs Raia was referring to were having an ideology, the use of violence or threats of violence, and a violation of a federal criminal law.

The tenured FBI official has worked on counterterrorism investigations for most of his career. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“Just name me one,” Thompson repeated. “There’s no right-wing organizations, to your knowledge, in this country that meet the domestic terrorist threat?”

Raia paused, before responding: “There are people inside of right-wing organizations, just like there are people inside of left-wing organizations that meet those three prongs.” He added, “We don’t deal in the organizations; we deal in the people in those organizations.”

Thompson noted that Raia had already cited antifa as an example.

Thompson also grilled DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin last week about his private jet travel while thousands of Americans were delayed by an FAA ground stoppage. Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/Reuters

“That is an organization that has been designated by the President of the United States as a domestic terrorist organization,” the FBI deputy director responded.

He added that the FBI doesn’t designate what constitutes a domestic terrorist group, but brings cases against individuals based on the “three prongs.”

Patel, 46, did not testify before Congress last week despite knowing of the scheduled hearing since August.