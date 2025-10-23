Kim Kardashian Says This A-List Actress ‘Proudly’ Wears Her Controversial Pubic Hair Panties

Did you think no one would buy Kim Kardashian’s controversial $32 pubic-hair panties? Well, you’d be wrong. Not only is the Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong completely sold out, but Kardashian claims one of her famous friends is a proud fan of the odd design.

Kim Kardashian, 45, is currently on a press tour advertising Hulu’s new drama series from Ryan Murphy, All’s Fair. At the U.K. Premiere of the legal drama, the serial entrepreneur was asked by Capital whether any of the show’s stars were wearing Skims’ faux pubic hair thong beneath their clothing on the show.

“Oh, you know what? They are,” the Skims founder answered, revealing, “Sarah [Paulson] will talk about it proudly.”

Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian at the after-party for the Disney+ London premiere of Hulu's 'All's Fair' on October 22, 2025. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+

Paulson, 50, stars opposite Kardashian on the new show. The actress is best known for her roles in other hit series helmed by Murphy, including American Horror Story and The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Apparently, this Emmy-winning actress snagged herself a pair long before the hairy thong flew off virtual shelves.

Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts on the red carpet for 'All's Fair' on October 22, 2025. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kardashian previously spoke about the inspiration behind the viral thong. “There was a shoot and someone wanted to, like, have hair down there once,” she told Variety. “And I was like, ‘couldn’t this just be easy and have it on a thong?’”

Two color combinations of the sold-out Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong. Skims

The bushy panties sparked an intense debate online, with fans and fellow TV stars alike giving their input. If you’re looking to decide for yourself whether the Faux Hair Micro-String Thong is a unique undergarment or a useless gimmick, you’ll have to wait: the product is completely sold out, with its next restock date yet to be announced.