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AN UNCEREMONIOUS EXIT

Kimberly Guilfoyle Hit With Stinging Humiliation by Greek President

President Konstantinos Tasoulas’ office said it has no current plans for a formal farewell.

Kimberly Guilfoyle.

SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Kimberly Guilfoyle won’t get a ceremonial send-off from the Greek President as she leaves her post as ambassador.

The White House asked Guilfoyle, 57, to resign as U.S. Ambassador to Greece on Tuesday amid mounting misconduct allegations.

Although outgoing ambassadors usually meet with the country’s head of state, prime minister, and foreign minister to say goodbye, President Konstantinos Tasoulas’ office told the Daily Mail it has no current plans for a formal farewell to Guilfoyle.

But aides speculate that she might demand one anyway.

“She is so brazen that no one is discounting she might show up anyway to try to force a grand farewell despite her current ignominy,” one aide told the Daily Mail. “Anyone would be enormously embarrassed to do that, but this is Kimberly.”

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Guilfoyle, who was formerly engaged to President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., resigned after weeks of reports alleging improper and possibly illegal conduct during her time as ambassador.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Guilfoyle allegedly threatened a host country official, accepted improper gifts, and pressed a Republican donor to transfer $100,000 to her American Express account in exchange for access to top officials in the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, the State Department launched an investigation into Guilfoyle’s “potential substance abuse, use of private planes and helicopters, close relationship with an energy and construction company, improper gift acceptance, and more.”

Guilfoyle vehemently denied the reports in a lengthy post on X, saying she intends to “vigorously” defend her name and reputation.

“I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional,” she wrote. “I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”

The Greek government has sidestepped questions about Guilfoyle since her dismissal.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told Greece’s leading daily newspaper, Kathimerini, that Guilfoyle’s ousting was “exclusively a decision of the American government,” with “no connection whatsoever” to the Greek government.

“It is something we can neither influence nor comment on,” he said.

Kimberly Guilfoyle greece newspaper headlines

Guilfoyle's firing was the talk of the town on Wednesday.

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Meanwhile, opposition party leaders have insisted on an investigation into the allegations concerning Guilfoyle.

Nikos Androulakis, leader of the main opposition party PASOK, told the news channel SKAI that the Greek government had “exposed” itself by tolerating “behavior beyond the usual diplomatic rules.”

Staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Athens told the Mail that Guilfoyle’s departure is “unprecedented.”

“We have never seen such a violent beheading of the mission. Usually, these pushouts happen quietly. This was abrupt,” one told the outlet.

“There is no semblance of shock, rather relief that she’s been fired. She was horrible and mean and spoke down to just about everybody,” another senior source said. “She simply wouldn’t listen to anyone, even the most experienced career diplomats surrounding her.”

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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