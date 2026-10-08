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DIVA DEMANDS

Kimberly Guilfoyle Probed as Her Wild Party Life is Exposed

The controversial U.S. ambassador’s rough October just got even worse.

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos

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By Josh Fiallo

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s alleged summer of partying in Greece has led the State Department to open an investigation into her.

Embassy staff have slammed Guilfoyle’s reign as U.S. Ambassador to Greece as downright “tyrannical,” according to the Daily Mail, which reported Friday that the 57-year-old MAGA figure demoted a security agent who didn’t deliver her ice while she drank at 4 a.m. in Mykonos.

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos with U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White.

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos with U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White.

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Now, the State Department is reviewing complaints against Guilfoyle, whose champagne-diva demands—like commanding comped meals, top-of-the-line wine, and a $58,000 basketball court at her Athens home—were exposed last week.

Specifically, sources tell the Mail that the department’s Office of Inspector General is now investigating Guilfoyle’s “potential substance abuse, use of private planes and helicopters, close relationship with an energy and construction company, improper gift acceptance, and more.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos
CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Champagne Diva Demands Exposed

William Vaillancourt

Sources in Greece tell the Mail that things have reached a “breaking point” in Athens, just under a year into Guilfoyle’s tenure as ambassador.

“You receive enough complaints, and you open up an investigation,” a Greece insider told the tabloid. “That is the way this works. Hopefully this shakes her.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C), flanked by US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle (C-L), arrives to board a plane at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport near Athens, on his way to Portugal, on October 8, 2026. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 7, 2026 insisted on the US right to flex its "national power" in a fiery speech in Athens and said that Europe had to "awaken from its long slumber." (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Kimberly Guilfoyle greeted Secretary of State Marco Rubio upon his arrival in Athens this week.

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Things worsened for Guilfoyle on Wednesday night when the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report accusing her of begging a MAGA donor to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to influence and top figures in President Donald Trump’s orbit.

Kimberly Guilfoyle message

This is the message Guilfoyle sent to a longtime Trump donor asking for money, saying "It won't show up anywhere of you wiremoney to American Express..."

Eric Deters

While Guilfoyle has allegedly socialized her way around the Aegean, even arriving in Athens on a billionaire’s private jet for her first day of service, her embassy staff say they live in fear that the Fox News host-turned-ambassador could fire them at any moment.

Sources tell the Mail that Guilfoyle has repeatedly threatened staff: “F--king get it done or you’re f--king fired!”

Guilfoyle, 57, has apparently followed through on her threat.

Kimberly Guilfoyle
BOMBSHELL

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Demand for Cash Off the Books Exposed

William Vaillancourt

Two of Guilfoyle’s drivers, identified as Petros and Dimitris, were demoted because the ambassador did not like the way they “made a left turn,” according to the Mail. Despite being trained in the United States, the two men can no longer drive for Guilfoyle.

In another alleged blowup, sources claim Guilfoyle demoted the agent in charge of her security detail because he didn’t answer her 4 a.m. call to deliver her ice cubes. The Mail reports she barked the order while drinking in Mykonos.

“Guilfoyle was drinking at four in the morning, she called her security detail, Vasili, a grandfather, who was sleeping obviously, and did not respond,” a source told the Mail. “Next day, she demoted him.”

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Outbursts have become such an issue that the tabloid writes that the Hellenic Police Department even got involved as staff reported “verbal abuse” by Guilfoyle.

While her staff allegedly suffers from high turnover, Guilfoyle was spotted sipping bubbly at Nammos, an exclusive club on Mykonos’s Psarou Beach in July. That same month, she flew to Paris for Fashion Week.

Guilfoyle was appointed to her ritzy ambassadorship role shortly after her engagement with the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was quietly called off in 2024.

U.S. President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle kiss as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather by the White House ahead of Trump's speech to contest the certification by the U.S. Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle quietly split sometime in 2024.

JIM BOURG/REUTERS

Her alleged conduct—reportedly complete with her constant orders of the same uber-expensive champagne and rubbing elbows with energy lobbyist Christos Marafatsos—has some in the Trump administration whispering whether she is fit to serve as ambassador to a top U.S. ally.

“The question now is, how long can she hang on?” a Trump insider tells the Mail. “At what point will the President look at this and decide, this simply can’t go on.”

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Josh Fiallo
Josh FialloBreaking News Reporter

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