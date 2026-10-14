HAIR ON FIRE Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Desperate Effort to Save Her Job Is Leaked The former ambassador tried nearly every trick in the book. MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle tried several tactics to salvage her ambassadorship, but they all failed.

Guilfoyle was ingloriously removed as U.S. ambassador to Greece on Tuesday, submitting her resignation at the request of an annoyed Donald Trump, who revealed the day before that he was “not happy” with his eldest son’s former fiancée amid a flood of negative stories.

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Guilfoyle claimed texts between her and a MAGA donor were fabricated. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

But before the ex-Fox News host said goodbye to her luxury life in and around Athens, she pulled out nearly all the stops to keep the show going, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

After the Journal published texts showing Guilfoyle had asked a MAGA donor to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill before her confirmation hearing in exchange for Trumpworld access, she told White House officials the messages were generated by artificial intelligence. They didn’t believe her, according to the report.

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Guilfoyle, 57, reportedly communicated to Eric Deters that she wanted the payment off the books.

This is the message Guilfoyle sent to Deters asking for the money saying "It won't show up anywhere of you wire money to American Express..." Eric Deters

“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” she texted him, according to the Journal. “Please.”

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In another message shared with the Journal, she allegedly wrote: “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today. You could just send it here.”

Deters didn’t send the money, claiming doing so would ruin his marriage and that Guilfoyle hadn’t been delivering for him.

Deters and Guilfoyle posed for photographs together repeatedly. Eric Deters

Guilfoyle, the Journal reports, also tried to save herself by accusing U.S. embassy personnel and members of her security team of being leakers, amid additional reporting by the Journal on her connection to a Greek lobbyist, and by the Daily Mail on her alleged “tyrannical” treatment of staff and a subsequent State Department probe.

Earlier this month, Guilfoyle even pushed the State Department to have a Daily Mail article taken down. That piece alleged she demanded that two cases of high-end champagne be comped, as well as a nearly $1,800 dinner at a five-star restaurant on the Athens Riviera. When the department asked her to show a receipt indicating that she paid, she didn’t, the Journal reports.

Guilfoyle had yet another card to play. The Journal reports that she urged the top editor of right-wing outlet Breitbart News, Matthew Boyle, to put in a good word for her with Trump administration officials. Whether Boyle did so is unclear; a Breitbart representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

In any event, none of Guilfoyle’s ploys to avoid losing her cushy role succeeded.

In announcing her resignation, Guilfoyle addressed “the recent allegations” against her.

The State Department launched an investigation into Guilfoyle last week. Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

“These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” she wrote, before the Mail reported that, in addition to her texts with Deters, she tried to get Greek businessmen to pay off her $250,000 in loans on her Mercedes G-Wagon.

“I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”

The Journal reported Tuesday that Trump, 80, didn’t like how Guilfoyle appeared to be profiting off of his presidency. Also, senior Trump aides felt the attention would give credence to criticism that the administration was facilitating self-dealing.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the State Department.

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